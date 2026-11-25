North Korea condemned Switzerland on ‌Tuesday ​for sanctioning a North Korean children's camp over the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the ‌Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, state media said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said the Swiss sanctions infringed on the country's sovereignty and demonstrated hostility towards Pyongyang, KCNA state news agency reported.

Voice of ‌America reported last week that Switzerland had added North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp to its sanctions list ‌for cooperating with Russia-linked groups to transfer children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Reuters could not immediately confirm the Swiss measure.

The sanctions deny North Korea's obligation to provide all children with opportunities for culture and recreation and leave "an indelible stain" on its ⁠international reputation ​as a country that promotes ⁠humanitarianism, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement. "I deem it necessary to comprehensively reconsider the relations with unreliable Switzerland, whose deeds do ⁠not agree with its words," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Switzerland's department of foreign affairs said its sanctions policy ​was independent of the reopening of the diplomatic office, which was done "in line with our universalist foreign ⁠policy." "Its aim is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues," it said in emailed ⁠comments.

Kim ​said she would "advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure." In October, North Korea hosted the ⁠Swiss foreign minister and the two sides agreed to promote dialogue and cooperation. Switzerland also recently opened a diplomatic ⁠office in Pyongyang.

North Korea has ⁠dramatically advanced ties with Russia since 2023 and is believed to have shipped weapons and troops to help Moscow in the war against Ukraine under a comprehensive partnership ‌treaty their ‌leaders signed in 2024.