Nasdaq futures ‌tumbled ​more than 2% on Wednesday as persistent selling in AI-linked stocks and reports of potential new US tariffs pressured sentiment ahead of crucial inflation data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path. Chipmakers led premarket declines. ‌Nvidia fell 5.1%, Micron Technology was off 6%, and Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology dropped 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

Among hyperscalers, Alphabet fell 3%, Amazon shed 3.2%, while Microsoft and Meta were down 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Anthropic fell 5.7%. The AI startup closed Tuesday at $81.90, below its $83 IPO price, following a blockbuster market debut last week.

Wall Street ‌has been rattled this month by mounting doubts over whether the debt-fueled boom in AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Adding to the caution, Reuters reported ‌on Tuesday that the Trump administration could unveil new duties on a broad range of imports from 16 major US trading partners following a probe into excess industrial capacity.

The additional levies could further cloud the outlook for investors already grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated amid a sustained rise in oil prices tied to the unresolved ⁠US-Iran war. The ​US PCE report, due at 8:30 ⁠a.m. ET, is among the central bank's most closely watched inflation gauges and will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Third-quarter GDP data ⁠is also due at the same time.

"Softer inflation might offer some relief, although markets would still need evidence that AI shares can sustain a recovery beyond a short-lived bounce," said ​Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. "With expectations already centered on a December rate rise, the report will be key for the path of ⁠rates in 2027."

Fed funds futures traders were pricing in a 97% chance of a rate hike in December and a 63% chance of another increase in January, according to CME Group's FedWatch. At ⁠06:01 ​a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 379 points, or 0.76%, S&P 500 E-minis lost 104.25 points, or 1.44%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 625.75 points, or 2.38%.

The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO after his removal earlier this month provided only temporary relief at the start of the week. The S&P ⁠500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025 on Monday. Despite the rebound, on Wednesday, both indexes remained on track for their worst November ⁠since 2008 as broader concerns persisted.

Elsewhere, Dell ⁠Technologies fell 6%, even after raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts. Workday dropped 9.3% after the HR and finance software firm reported a decline in third-quarter net income due to restructuring charges despite higher revenue.

US markets will be closed ‌for Thanksgiving on Thursday ‌and will operate a shortened session on Friday.