Former India fast bowler and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Zaheer Khan is confident of ‘Equal’, an ambitious new mixed-gender T20 cricket initiative that seeks to challenge conventional formats by bringing men and women together in the same playing 11, a release said. The brainchild of Anchor Sports, co-owned by Zaheer and entrepreneur Nagendra Siddoutam, the initiative is being developed in partnership with the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund).

Set to introduce a first-ever mixed gender cricket league, ‘Equal’ will bring professional men and women cricketers together on the field, offering a fresh and inclusive dimension to the T20 format. Breaking away from separate men’s and women’s editions, the tournament brings everyone into one competition, with one scoreboard and one champion. The initial format envisages five teams competing across 12 T20 matches, with each squad comprising 18 players. Every playing 11 will include six women and five men.

While retaining the established mechanics of T20 cricket, the format will incorporate clearly defined playing laws, player-safety measures and substitution protocols to ensure a structured and competitive playing environment. Zaheer Khan, co-owner, Anchor Sports, said, as per the release: “Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience. Initiatives like ‘Equal’ are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport’s growth. With cricket returning to the Olympic Games in 2028, there is an opportunity to take the game to new communities and further expand its global reach. What makes ‘Equal’ particularly interesting is that it brings a male and a female cricketer together in the middle, competing against each other.”

Germany ranks ninth of 145 economies in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2026 (published September 16, 2026), with 81.7% of its gender gap closed. Beyond the innovation, ‘Equal’ aims to create new pathways for participation, talent development and fan engagement, the release said. By bringing men and women together within a shared ecosystem, the initiative seeks to explore an inclusive, sustainable and competitive model that can contribute to the continued growth of cricket in Europe. Severin Weib, President, Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said, as per the release: "There is already a sizeable community of men and women playing cricket across Germany, and we see enormous potential in creating platforms that can bring these communities together in a more structured and competitive environment. Equal gives us an opportunity to build on the existing foundation, encourage greater participation, take cricket into local communities and showcase the sport to a wider audience.” (ANI)