The AI metals party is over. Speculative bulls are stampeding for the ​exit. Copper, tin and silver all rode the coattails of the AI investment boom and all three are now ​being hammered as part of the broader AI stock market rout.

A giddy narrative about ‌new ​data-center demand has given way to more mundane concerns such as dollar strength, rising interest rates and weakness in China's domestic economy. The shift in sentiment has seen selling spill over into other metals.

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) Index, a basket of its core six base metals contracts, has slumped by 15% so far in November and is now below year-start levels. Yet the sudden price ‌reversal risks distracting from what are extraordinarily tight physical markets.

ALUMINIUM CRUNCH The LME aluminium contract is in the grip of its most ferocious squeeze since 1990.

The cash premium over three-month metal ballooned to $405 per metric ton on Monday even as the outright price slumped to 13-month lows. The cost of rolling a position overnight to the cash date has been as high as $32 per ton. The exchange has stepped in and amended its lending guidance for the so-called "tom-next" spread to ease the pain for shorts.

The root problem is low ‌inventory. LME stocks have been almost cleared out to plug the supply-chain gaps left by the lost production in the Gulf amid the US-Iran war. Available exchange stocks are extremely low at 205,300 tons. Just about all of what remains is hard-to-market ‌Russian metal.

The LME is speeding up the process for listing new brands to boost physical liquidity. An application from a new Indonesian producer is already in the works. SHANGHAI RUNS OUT OF COPPER

The stress in the physical copper market is playing out on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The expiry of the November contract proved extremely costly for shorts as warranted stocks of just 2,270 tons were insufficient to reconcile positions. The premium over the December contract exceeded 10,000 yuan ($1,500) per ton at one stage.

Copper's core problem is the dislocation caused by the threat of US tariffs. Most of the world's available metal is sitting in the US, leaving everyone ⁠else fighting over ​the scraps. The Yangshan copper premium , a closely watched gauge of China's import ⁠appetite, has shot to a record high of $500 per ton, which should be enough to override the gravitational pull of the US tariff premium.

Metal is on its way to Shanghai. The question is whether enough of it arrives before the December contract expires. TIN AND ZINC BOTH TIGHT

Tin has been trading ⁠like an AI stock since March as investors bought the metal that solders the circuit boards in computer hardware. The smallest of the LME markets has taken a correspondingly big AI hit, with three-month metal slumping from over $51,000 per ton to $37,900 in the space of three weeks.

Yet both London ​and Shanghai markets are tight, with combined exchange inventory standing at just over 8,400 tons, down from a February peak of 22,600 tons. LME cash tin has been trading at a premium to three-month delivery since the middle of ⁠October. The backwardation flexed as wide as $1,000 per ton ahead of last week's prime prompt date.

Zinc has been swept up in the broader selloff even though it never featured in any AI data-center narrative. The LME zinc contract has been in backwardation since June, the cash premium spiking out to $177.50 per ton last week.

The premium reflects ⁠a ​globally polarised market with surplus zinc in China while the rest of the world remains persistently short of metal. FUNDS VS FUNDAMENTALS

It's not the first time that funds and fundamentals have clashed in metal markets. This time around, however, the disconnect is particularly extreme.

Investors want out of metals. The selling is self-feeding as momentum-tracking technical funds chase the deteriorating chart signals ever lower. Physical supply chains are stretched and geographically distorted. The tension is captured by tight time-spreads on both the London and Shanghai markets.

The scale of the disconnect ⁠simply reflects how much speculative money has seeped into the metals complex, first in the buying frenzy at the start of the year and more recently as an adjunct to the AI investment meme. The good news is that the world has ⁠woken up to the importance of metals to decarbonisation and next-generation technology.

The bad ⁠news is that this year's roller coaster is probably a taste of things to come in terms of speculative excess. The technology bulls may be leaving the party but they'll almost certainly be back.

(The opinions expressed here are those of Andy Home, a columnist for Reuters.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on ‌LinkedIn, and X.

And listen to the Morning ‌Bid daily podcast on Apple, Spotify, or the Reuters app. Subscribe to hear Reuters journalists discuss the biggest news in markets and ​finance seven days a week. (Writing by Andy Home; Editing by Marguerita Choy)