Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati career will end on the ​sidelines after the team said on ​Wednesday that the twice MotoGP ‌champion ​was unfit for this weekend's season finale in Valencia. Bagnaia suffered a painful crash on lap one in Qatar this month ‌when Fermin Aldeguer collided with his Ducati's rear tyre, resulting in a fractured foot and the sprint being red-flagged.

The 29-year-old missed the Portuguese Grand Prix, where team mate Marc Marquez ‌won his eighth MotoGP title. "A return to the track slips away for Pecco: the ‌final medical checks carried out this morning before the start did not give the green light to get back on the bike," Ducati said in a statement.

"Taking his place, just as in Portugal, will ⁠be Iker ​Lecuona, who is ⁠competing on home turf in Valencia and arrives energised and positive after scoring points in both races of ⁠the Portuguese weekend." Bagnaia won MotoGP championships in 2022 and 2023 before finishing runner-up in 2024. But ​his fortunes have dipped since Marc Marquez's arrival in 2025, with the Spaniard ⁠winning the championship in each of the last two seasons.

"Still, it remains a special weekend: the farewell weekend ⁠to ​the Rossa of Borgo Panigale, closing a wonderful, success-filled story made of a love and a passion destined to last forever, with the winningest rider in Ducati's ⁠MotoGP history, boasting 31 wins to his name," Ducati added. Bagnaia will join Aprilia in 2027 ⁠after signing a four-year ⁠deal with the Italian manufacturer, with KTM rider Pedro Acosta set to replace him at the factory Ducati team and partner Marquez ‌in an ‌all-Spanish lineup.