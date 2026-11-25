The US economy grew faster than initially thought in ​the third quarter, powered by robust consumer spending and ​business investment in artificial intelligence. Gross domestic product ‌increased ​at a 4.3% annualized rate last quarter, the fastest pace in three years, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its second estimate of third-quarter ‌GDP. The economy was previously estimated to have grown at a 3.4% pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be revised up to a 3.5% pace. The economy grew at a 2.2% rate in the April-June quarter. The ‌revision reflected upgrades to consumer spending and business investment. Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than ‌two-thirds of the economy, was revised up to a 4.2% rate from the previously reported 3.8% pace.

Spending is being mostly driven by higher-income households, whose wealth was boosted by the stock market, before the recent AI-led selloff. Historically low layoffs and moderate hiring are also helping ⁠other ​households to sustain spending, though ⁠wage gains have at times lagged inflation. Households are also saving less and dipping into their nest eggs. Business spending on equipment increased ⁠at a 21.8% rate. That was an upgrade from the 20.9% rate of growth estimated last month. Business investment has posted three ​straight quarters of double-digit growth, but economists warned that the trend could slow as investors scrutinize AI ⁠valuations.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude inventories, trade and government, accelerated at a 5.8% rate, the fastest since the second quarter of ⁠2021. ​This measure of domestic demand, closely watched by policymakers, was previously estimated to have surged at a 4.9% rate. Profits from current production increased at a rate of $206.0 billion last quarter after rising at a pace ⁠of $384.0 billion in the April-June quarter.

When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a 4.4% rate last ⁠quarter. Gross domestic income ⁠increased at a 2.3% pace in the second quarter. The average of GDP and GDI, considered a better measure of economic activity, grew at a 4.4% rate. Gross domestic ‌output grew at ‌a 2.2% rate in the April-June quarter.