An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday adjourned its ruling in a case involving Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, linked to the 2024 protest, local media reported. December 16 has now been set as the fresh date for the verdict in the November 26, 2024, protest case, The Express Tribune reported.

The demonstration saw over 10,000 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters march into Islamabad in 2024, breaching a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown while clashing with security forces as they sought the release of party founder Imran Khan. Multiple PTI figures were taken into custody in the matter, with Aleema and 10 others named in the case lodged at Sadiqabad police station.

On Thursday, Judge Amjad Ali Shah put off the ruling in the case without conducting further proceedings, The Dawn reported. All three of Imran Khan's sisters, Noreen Niazi, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, had been held in September under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance to prevent them from mobilising demonstrators for a nationwide protest demanding Khan's release.

While Noreen and Uzma Khan walked free from prison earlier this month after the Punjab provincial authorities rescinded their detention orders under the MPO law, Aleema continues to be held at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. Aleema's counsel objected to the court reserving its verdict without hearing the defence's arguments, saying he had not been given an opportunity to present his case, The Dawn reported.

The court had initially reserved its ruling in the case on September 22, scheduling September 25 for pronouncement. However, the delivery was postponed after Judge Shah went on leave, with October 1 fixed as the subsequent date, the report stated. The verdict has faced repeated delays since then, with the latest adjournment moving it to December 16.

The 74-year-old PTI founder has remained behind bars since 2023 and is facing over 100 cases, spanning graft charges and allegations of inciting violence. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was taken into custody on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple received sentences.

Earlier this week, on Monday, two senior Pakistani opposition figures moved the country's top judiciary seeking urgent intervention regarding the worsening health of Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The plea followed an open letter Khan sent last week to the chief justices of the same three courts, requesting medical care for himself and his spouse. (ANI)