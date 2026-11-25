Two Albanian men appeared ​in court on Wednesday charged with breaking ‌into ​the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate by climbing up a drainpipe and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a ‌clock.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and trespassing on a protected site over Monday's incident at Anmer Hall on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, ‌eastern England. Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house given by the late Queen Elizabeth to William and ‌Kate as a wedding present in 2011 and which they use for holidays and short breaks, was unoccupied at the time of the alleged burglary.

Prosecutor John Cooper said Doku and Ndoci, and a third suspect who has not been arrested, ⁠had ​triggered motion sensors outside Anmer ⁠Hall just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The suspects allegedly climbed up a drainpipe and gained access to Anmer Hall's ⁠dressing room, taking a clock and six pairs of cufflinks, including what Judge Matthew Bone described as "Duke of Edinburgh ​cufflinks".

Doku and Ndoci tried to escape, but were tracked with the help of a member ⁠of staff on the Sandringham estate who had been "conducting hare patrol" using a thermal spotter, Cooper said. The two defendants ⁠were ​eventually found in nearby woodland with no shoes on at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday and arrested.

Their case was adjourned until next week in order for prosecutors to seek the permission ⁠of Britain's Attorney General in relation to the charge of trespassing on a protected site. Neither defendant ⁠was asked to enter ⁠pleas to the charges and they were remanded in custody ahead of next week's hearing.

A spokesperson for William has previously said they do not comment ‌on security ‌matters.