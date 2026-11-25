Two in court charged with breaking into Prince William's country home and stealing cufflinks
Two Albanian men appeared in court on Wednesday charged with breaking into the country residence of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate by climbing up a drainpipe and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock.
Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with burglary and trespassing on a protected site over Monday's incident at Anmer Hall on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house given by the late Queen Elizabeth to William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011 and which they use for holidays and short breaks, was unoccupied at the time of the alleged burglary.
Prosecutor John Cooper said Doku and Ndoci, and a third suspect who has not been arrested, had triggered motion sensors outside Anmer Hall just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The suspects allegedly climbed up a drainpipe and gained access to Anmer Hall's dressing room, taking a clock and six pairs of cufflinks, including what Judge Matthew Bone described as "Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks".
Doku and Ndoci tried to escape, but were tracked with the help of a member of staff on the Sandringham estate who had been "conducting hare patrol" using a thermal spotter, Cooper said. The two defendants were eventually found in nearby woodland with no shoes on at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday and arrested.
Their case was adjourned until next week in order for prosecutors to seek the permission of Britain's Attorney General in relation to the charge of trespassing on a protected site. Neither defendant was asked to enter pleas to the charges and they were remanded in custody ahead of next week's hearing.
A spokesperson for William has previously said they do not comment on security matters.