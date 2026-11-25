Israel's opposition-run parliament gave the ​initial go-ahead on Wednesday for an independent investigation into the ‌October ​7, 2023, Hamas attack, a probe opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while promised by rivals trying to unseat him. Wednesday's vote was the first of four needed to pass a law establishing a state commission to investigate Israel's failures in the run-up to ‌the deadliest day in its history.

Parliament also voted in favour of a bill that would impose term limits on prime ministers and restrict them from serving while under criminal indictment, measures apparently aimed at Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, who is facing corruption charges he denies. Netanyahu remains in office in a caretaker capacity since losing his coalition's parliamentary majority in an election last ‌month.

His opponents have taken control of the agenda in the legislature, although opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot, tapped to form a new government, has so far struggled to cobble ‌together a new ruling coalition to oust him. 'WE WILL UNCOVER THE TRUTH'

Surveys have shown wide public support for a state commission into the country's biggest security lapse in decades. "For the bereaved families, for the survivors of captivity and those who did not return to us alive, we will uncover the truth and take every step to prevent the next disaster," Eisenkot said in a social media post.

Eisenkot's bloc of Jewish-led opposition ⁠parties was ​joined by parties representing the Arab minority to pass ⁠the bill establishing the probe. Some 65 lawmakers voted in favour, while 50 voted against. Netanyahu opposes an independent probe and has instead demanded a government-empowered inquiry that would grant parliament members authority to pick panel members ⁠and the cabinet the power to set its mandate. Critics including Eisenkot describe that as an attempt by Netanyahu to cover up the truth.

There was no immediate comment by Netanyahu or his office. ​A close Netanyahu ally, Transport Minister Miri Regev, said the "bill will not lead to an examination of the failures that took place," but rather would "investigate our ⁠brave, heroic soldiers." Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in their attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. That sparked Israel's military assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and ⁠internally ​displaced nearly the entire population of 2 million.

DEADLOCKED ELECTION Netanyahu's coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties lost its parliamentary majority in the October 27 election, reduced to 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, though his right-wing Likud party remains the largest party.

Eisenkot's bloc of Jewish-led right-wing, left-wing and centrist lawmakers won just 48 seats. Most of those groups have so ⁠far refused to form a coalition with Arab-led parties, which won a record 19 seats. He has until December 6 to form a coalition, with the possibility of a ⁠14-day extension. So far, Arab lawmakers have voted ⁠with Eisenkot and his allies on legislation, allowing them to steer bills through parliament and set its priorities, including electing a member of Eisenkot's Yashar party as Knesset speaker last week.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, Netanyahu would likely get a shot next. ‌If no government can be ‌formed, new elections would be held.