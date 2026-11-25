The ​European Commission expects ​any measures imposed ‌by the ​United States to respect the 15% tariff ‌ceiling for EU goods imports, a Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday after the Trump administration's ‌proposed new Section 301 tariffs. "Under the ‌Joint Statement, the 15% all-inclusive ceiling applies to EU goods. We expect any measure from ⁠this investigation ​to ⁠respect it in full, including when combined with ⁠existing duties," the spokesperson said, referring to ​the statement setting out last year's EU-US ⁠tariff deal.

He also said that the European ⁠Commission ​regretted the lack of joint action on global overcapacity, adding that ⁠it strongly rejected the premise that Europe is ⁠a ⁠source of structural overcapacity.