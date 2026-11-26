Sabita Toppo, a Khelo India athlete, was the darling of the local fans as she won the 100m hurdles for women on Day 2 of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday. The upcoming Toppo, a sprint specialist, and Shiny Gladssia made it a one-two in the race that helped India extend their lead at the top of the medal tally on the penultimate day of the three-day inaugural event, according to a release.

There were 10 finals this evening. India added eight golds to their overnight haul of six to stay No. 1 in the medal standings with a total of 30 medals. Sri Lanka also added a couple of gold medals (men’s 400 and women’s high jump) to their tally and at the end of the penultimate day of the competition, managed by the Athletics Federation of India and hosted by the department of sports and youth affairs of Odisha, the islanders are second with four gold, five silver and 12 bronzes. Bangladesh are third with a solitary silver and a bronze. Nepal have a silver while Bhutan and Myanmar are still without a medal. The women’s 100m hurdles saw a scrappy start. The second false start saw the ejection of Sumaya zaman of Odisha. The field was reduced to five runners. Toppo, a Khelo India athlete, was a runaway winner with a timing of 13.86 seconds. Gladssia was second with 14.03 while PGMS Gunathilaka was third with 14.34 seconds.

Twenty-one-year-old Toppo, who runs the hurdles and relays and have performed with distinction at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, was overjoyed with her win. After posing with coach Sankar Singh Bisht and then her parents, Sundergarh’s Toppo said: “This is certainly not my best performance but I will take the gold as a motivation to do better in nationals and then qualify for global events where the quality of competition will be much higher.” Toppo’s personal best is 13.75 seconds, clocked at the senior state championships in Cuttack in June 2026. India started their golden run on Thursday with Roshan Shaikh (14.15 sec) winning the men’s 110m hurdles. It was a tight race from the start and Sandun Koshala Wijayalath (14.37) denied an Indian one-two by shifting gears midway and relegating Rahul Rithik (14.48) to the third spot.

There was an upset of sorts in the men’s discus throw final. ‘Favourite’ Bharatpreet Singh (49.63 m) was relegated to the silver by his Indian teammate Vaibhav (51.97 m). Bharatpreet, a bronze medallist in the 2026 Asian Under-23 championships, was below par and recorded three foul throws against none by Vaibhav. The bronze went to Sri Lanka’s Bojith Gunasekara (44.55 m). Tamil Nadu’s upcoming Sadhana Ravi did not falter in the triple jump final. The 2026 Asian junior silver medallist won the BIMSTEC 2026 gold with a leap of 13.24 metres to add to India’s tally. Bangladesh’s Swapna Khatun (13.22m) was a close second while LSW Arachchi of Sri Lanka won bronze with a distance of 12.96. This was Bangladesh’s first silver in BIMSTEC 2026. (ANI)