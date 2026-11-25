The ‌dollar ​rose on Wednesday as a renewed slump in technology stocks boosted safe-haven demand for the currency, while US inflation data was in line with economists’ expectations. Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq down more than 3% as a selloff in artificial ‌intelligence-linked stocks persisted.

“Most of this is driven by risk off and the AI angst in the equity market,” said Sarah Ying, head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.12% to 103.97, with the euro down 0.2% at $1.0942.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% against the greenback to ‌159.2 per dollar. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar weakened 0.55% to 0.831, indicating demand for safe-haven assets. "If you look at the spillover impact in FX, you can ‌see that the Australian dollar has been hit the hardest by the selloff in risk assets, whereas more traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, the yen and US dollar have outperformed overnight," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.83% to $0.6582, reaching its lowest levels this year. Traders are also evaluating how many further rate hikes are likely from the Federal Reserve as it grapples with still-elevated inflation.

US inflation increased further ⁠in October, ​with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index gaining ⁠0.3% last month after an unrevised 0.5% gain in September. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index increased 0.3% over the month after an unrevised 0.3% rise in September. Inflation expectations, however, have dropped in ⁠recent weeks as oil prices have declined.

“The bigger question is going to be around where do you think terminal rates are going to land,” said Ying. “That's why you see a little bit more of five-year ​outperformance versus two years, because most of that question lives in the outer years and not necessarily in the foreseeable future.” The US yield curve between 2- and ⁠5-year Treasury notes has flattened to around 2 basis points, from as high as 27 basis points last month, as expectations of further rate hikes send the interest-rate-sensitive 2-year yields higher.

Meanwhile, the market showed little reaction to the ⁠Trump administration’s ​proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday. The trade levies are meant to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports. China has rejected the accusation, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages The proposed new tariffs largely stick to ⁠rates set with trade deals, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday, adding that some may be "topped up" a few percentage points.

Elsewhere, euro zone policymaker ⁠Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central ⁠Bank is likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear. In Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2% in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday in a sign of broadening price pressure that ‌bolsters the case for a near-term ‌interest rate hike by the central bank.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 3.55% to $57,726. (Additional reporting by Sruthi ​Shankar and Rocky Swift; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)