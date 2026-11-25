Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone, ​a double Olympic champion, announced ‌her retirement ​on Wednesday, saying that injury prevented her from carrying on competing at the highest level. Brignone won Olympic gold in Super-G ‌and giant slalom on home snow at the Milano Cortina Games in February, just 10 months after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a ‌crash at the Italian Championships.

Brignone, 36, had returned to the slopes on Tuesday for ‌the first time since she underwent surgery in August to remove a plate and screws that were inserted in her left knee last year. "After these two days on the snow, I’ve realised that my leg ⁠is not ​fully recovered yet and ⁠that I’m still in too much pain. For this reason, I’ve decided to bring my competitive career to ⁠an end," she said in a video released by the Italian Winter Sports Federation.

Brignone is known ​in Italy as the 'Tiger' for the ferocious determination that has helped her become the ⁠country's most successful ever female skier. She held out the prospect of one last farewell appearance on the ski ⁠circuit.

Describing ​her retirement as a "difficult decision", she said she would like to "push out of the start gate one last time to say goodbye to this world that I love". "I'll ⁠let you know where and when. See you soon," she added.

She made her World Cup ⁠debut in December 2007 ⁠and went on to claim 37 race victories, mostly in giant slalom and Super-G. She won the overall World Cup title twice, ‌in 2020 ‌and 2025.