It is not unheard of for players born in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo to play international rugby ​for other nations, but it is a ‌rarity ​as Manu Tshituka prepares to debut for South Africa when they face France at Twickenham on Sunday. The Springboks have a rematch with the French in the Nations ‌Championship final and loose-forward Tshituka has been named on the bench, but could start following an injury to Pieter-Steph du Toit.

His older brother Vincent debuted for the Springboks last year and now it is the turn of Manu, who admits he ‌was surprised to get the call. "I was really surprised that the coaches showed that faith and trust in ‌me to represent the country on such a big occasion," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"That gives me confidence, knowing that they trust me to play and perform in this game." Wales’ international Christ Tshiunza was born in the DR Congo, and further back was 46-cap France international Yannick ⁠Nyanga.

Vincent and ​Manu arrived in South Africa ⁠as child refugees in 2002 after their family fled political violence in the DR Congo, which was experiencing a civil war. The brothers initially dreamt ⁠of playing football, but when they attended a high school that offered rugby only those plans changed.

Manu, 26, has been receiving ​valuable advice from Vincent, 28. "We've been in touch, not just this week, but ever since I got into ⁠camp we've been speaking on a daily basis, or every second day," he said.

"He's always encouraged me to put my best foot forward every ⁠day ​at training. When he found out I was playing this weekend, the joy and pride he had were really heart-warming. "It helps having someone like that to talk to, to share thoughts and opinions with and to bounce ideas ⁠off. Sometimes it's even just about talking about how you feel about getting this opportunity."

He admits to a few ⁠nerves. "It's not often that people ⁠make their debuts in finals. Is there a bit of pressure? Yes. Does it make me nervous? Yes. I think naturally it would make anybody feel nervous," he said.

"But ‌more than anything, ‌for me, it's an opportunity of a lifetime."