England have named five changes for ​the rematch with New Zealand ​in the Nations Championship ‌third-place playoff ​at Twickenham on Saturday with winger Tommy Freeman passed fit to play. • Freeman forms a back ‌three with Will Joseph and fullback Freddie Steward while Seb Atkinson and Henry Slade continue their partnership at centre.

• Fin Smith will start at flyhalf ‌with Jack van Poortvliet in the number nine jersey. • The other three ‌changes are in the pack as prop Ellis Genge and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie get the nod alongside Joe Heyes

• Captain Maro Itoje and Alex Coles are the lock pairing, ⁠and ​flanker Greg Fisilau ⁠is in the back row with Ollie Chessum and number eight Ben Earl. • England comprehensively ⁠beat New Zealand 37-12 in their final pool game at Twickenham last Saturday.

• "To ​have the opportunity to play New Zealand again is something the ⁠players are really looking forward to," England coach Steve Borthwick said. "For us, it's about building ⁠on ​last Saturday's performance, maintaining the standards we set and finding that same level again." Team: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Will ⁠Joseph, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Greg Fisilau, 6-Ollie Chessum, ⁠5-Alex Coles, 4-Maro ⁠Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Fin Baxter, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, 20-Ben Curry, 21-Henry Pollock, ‌22-Archie ‌McParland, 23-Marcus Smith.