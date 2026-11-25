​The US government on Wednesday conducted its planned detonation of an aging stockpile of ‌lead-based explosives ​at a US Army munitions depot, as residents of an adjacent tiny Iowa farm town hunkered down in their homes to avoid any toxic dust emitted from the blast. The Environmental Protection Agency said its teams of emission monitors reported detecting zero levels of airborne lead in the surrounding region immediately after the explosion.

The detonation followed days of public rancor and legal wrangling over the ‌controversial disposal plan, which authorities said was far safer than waiting for the deteriorating chemical drums to eventually blow up on their own. Shortly after 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), the Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a message on its X account confirming the detonation had been carried out and urging nearby residents to remain indoors for the time being.

"Following this morning’s controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa, residents within 20 miles who have not evacuated should continue to shelter in place and follow @EPA safety guidance until given the all clear by officials. FEMA has provided ‌safe lodging to those who evacuated," the agency wrote. A short time later, Army Secretary Aaron Telle declared that the "controlled, mitigated detonation," designed to dispose of nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of highly unstable lead azide stored in 68 degrading plastic barrels, had "exceeded ‌all expectations and was a huge success."

"The threat of a spontaneous detonation has been eliminated," he said on X. One hour after the blast, EPA chief Lee Zeldin told CNN, "Real-time air monitors are reporting zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region," EPA said in a separate statement. "As far as the blast itself, it caved inward perfectly."

In a live television feed from the site at the scheduled detonation time, the sound of an apparent explosion could be heard and a wisp of what appeared to be gray smoke was seen rising into the dawn-lit sky from beyond a line of trees before quickly dissipating. Public safety concerns had ⁠focused on expectations ​that the explosion would spew a plume of toxic lead dust over ⁠homes, crops and livestock beyond the detonation site at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, about 150 miles southwest of the state capital Des Moines.

On Tuesday, federal, state and local officials alerted residents to evacuation plans and bolstered an array of measures designed to curb the fallout, while assuring the public that the operation ⁠was under control. The EPA said it had collected more than 1,200 air, soil and water samples for comparison to further sampling to be done on Wednesday after the explosion.

'CONTROLLED, MITIGATED DETONATION' Experts from the Army, EPA, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and others stressed their consensus that ​the controlled detonation of the lead azide stockpile was the safest option for disposing of it.

Otherwise, they said, the increasingly volatile material, growing more unstable with the arrival of colder weather, was certain to eventually explode on its own. ⁠Experts likewise concluded that any attempt to chemically neutralize or relocate the storage drums would likely trigger an uncontrolled blast. Army projections released on Tuesday had shown that lead dust could settle on surfaces as far as 40 miles southwest of the blast site, extending through southeastern Iowa into northern Missouri. Airborne particles could travel nearly 100 miles ⁠within ​eight hours, according to projections.

Some residents said changing guidance over the timing of the blast and the likely path of the lead plume had left them confused and frustrated. Farmers and ranchers worried about protecting their crops and herds. US and Iowa agriculture officials estimated that 350 farms could be impacted by lead fallout, based on the anticipated direction of the plume.

At Tuesday's press conference, officials said they had constructed a range of containment structures and equipment they hoped would minimize the lead particulates belched from the detonation. Those ⁠measures included earthen berms along with two towering walls stacked with tanks of water for release into the blast zone. Engineers also installed a misting apparatus to dampen the surrounding terrain and a system to flood the blast site with aqueous foam to ⁠capture dust.

In the hours following Wednesday's blast, it was not yet clear ⁠how well those measures worked. Lead azide has long been used as the chief detonating material in military ordnance. The explosive chemical was deemed largely obsolete years ago, and the Army brought unused stockpiles from bases around the country to Iowa in 2009.

During an inspection in March, officials discovered a dangerous crystallization of the storage drums and material in them, a sign that it had become ‌dangerously unstable, spurring deliberations over the safest way ‌to dispose of it.