The ​US will cap the tariff imposed ​on Indian imports at 17% if ‌a trade ​deal is struck between New Delhi and Washington, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday.

If no deal is reached, the tariff ‌would rise to 25%, he said. The comments came as US President Donald Trump's administration proposed levies on 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity.

India's trade ministry said it was ‌examining the USTR's notice, adding that India had told the US during the investigation that it had ‌no structural excess capacity in any sector. India engaged constructively throughout the investigation, it said in a statement, adding that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

The US cited India's industrial ⁠expansion policies, inadequate ​labour protections, financial repression, ⁠market access barriers and failure to address global excess capacity, including through imports and foreign investment from non-market economies, as unreasonable ⁠trade practices. It said these policies hurt US producers, exports, jobs and investment while increasing economic security risks ​through reliance on non-market economy inputs, particularly in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, steel, solar and information technology.

New Delhi ⁠and Washington agreed to a framework for a trade deal in February, which brought down the punitive tariff on ⁠most Indian ​goods, imposed in August 2025 after a previous round of talks collapsed, to 18% from 50%. Subsequently, the Supreme Court invalidated Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs globally, leading ⁠to a 10% baseline rate.

But a final trade deal between two of the world's biggest economies remains ⁠elusive. "India remains committed ⁠to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion" of the trade agreement, India's trade ministry said.