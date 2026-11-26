Iraq's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders including in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, backing a push by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to assert more central control. Zaidi ordered federal authorities on Tuesday to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan Regional Government, and has also demanded authority over ‌oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces.

The moves against the Kurds, just a week after Zaidi ordered a showdown against Kataib Hezbollah, a Shi'ite militia aligned with Iran, put Zaidi in confrontation with a second major faction in a country where armed groups have amassed power over decades of ethno-sectarian civil war. A senior Iraqi security source told Reuters that a direct military confrontation with Kurdish regional forces was not an option for Baghdad, but the coming days could see the deployment of additional federal ‌forces near oilfields the government wants brought under central control.

Relations between Baghdad and the Kurds, who mainly govern themselves while receiving a share of oil revenue from Baghdad, have often been troubled by disagreements and mistrust over control of ‌oil, money, territory and trade. The central government responded with force when Kurdistan held an independence referendum in 2017, though relations have lately grown calmer. Residents of Kurdistan bristled at Zaidi's moves and predicted confrontation ahead.

“We will not accept these arbitrary, unilateral decisions," Ayed Duhoki, an artist in Kurdistan's Dohuk governorate, told Reuters. POLITICAL NOVICE

The court decision, reported by Iraqi state TV, appears to be a victory for Zaidi, a 41-year-old multimillionaire businessman and political novice who came to power in a compromise just six months ago. But political analysts say it may yet prove difficult to implement moves that challenge entrenched ⁠interests. London-based Renad Mansour, ​deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme and ⁠director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House, said Zaidi was trying to establish a centralised political order, "because it's such a fragmented state where there isn't a center."

“Iraq's judiciary is very much supportive of the government's campaign,” he said. A senior Shi'ite politician close to Zaidi told Reuters the prime ⁠minister was focused on dismantling the model of a "state within a state" that has prevailed in Iraq, a major global oil producer allied to both Washington and Tehran.

Zaidi’s strategy seeks to restrain armed factions that operate above state authority and draw clearer limits ​on the Kurdistan region's independent exercise of authority over strategic economic and security matters, the politician said. KURDISTAN REJECTS 'THREATS'

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that federal authorities could oversee agencies operating at all border crossings, including those in the ⁠Kurdistan region, though they must coordinate with regional and provincial governments on customs administration, state television reported. The court said the federal oil ministry can also oversee and audit oil and gas fields, while Baghdad shares responsibility for managing the oil and gas they produce with regional governments and producing provinces, state TV ⁠reported.

Zaidi ​has directed the federal oil ministry to manage oil fields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, all of which are outside the Kurdistan region but have seen areas come into Kurdish forces' grip. The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday rejected what it called "military language and threats" in a statement from the spokesman for the Iraqi military announcing the new measures. It said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption and called for an ⁠end to oil smuggling across Iraq, one of the world's leading oil producers and a US ally.

Iraq's state news agency, citing what it said was an Iraqi government intelligence report, said oil belonging to the state-owned North Oil ⁠Company was being diverted and smuggled from Kirkuk, as well as ⁠from Sulaymaniyah inside Kurdistan, to Iran and onward to Afghanistan. Oil smuggling allegations were also behind Zaidi's confrontation last week with the Iran-backed Shi'ite armed group Kataib Hezbollah.

He ordered troops to stand by to enter the city of Jurf al-Sakhar in the Euphrates valley south of Baghdad, a Kataib stronghold. The group initially responded with defiance but allowed soldiers into the ‌city under a compromise brokered by Shi'ite politicians.