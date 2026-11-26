Four-times NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday he ​will not return to the Pittsburgh Steelers ​following his benching, with the quarterback ‌claiming ​head coach Mike McCarthy dozed off in team meetings. "At this point I'm not going back to Pittsburgh, that ship has sailed," Rodgers said ‌on "The Pat McAfee Show".

According to media reports, the Steelers are expected to release Rodgers following his remarks on the show. He previously said this will be his final season in the NFL. Pittsburgh announced late ‌on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start against the Denver Broncos on Friday. Rodgers said he ‌found out from teammate Pat Freiermuth that he was being benched.

Rodgers then described his past week with McCarthy, saying the 63-year-old head coach was "snoring" in a quarterback meeting and missed a couple of other meetings and walk-throughs. "Last Wednesday, we were ⁠in ​a quarterback meeting. Mike came ⁠in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked ⁠around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks ​out of the room like nothing happened," Rodgers said.

Rodgers played 13 seasons under McCarthy with ⁠the Green Bay Packers, winning the Super Bowl after the 2010 season. He said his breaking point with the coach came ⁠during ​Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we're kind of on the ⁠offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there's some rambling or something and ⁠without even a heads ⁠up, he says, 'All right, one, two, three Packers'," Rodgers said. "That's what he broke it down on in the locker room."

Reuters has contacted the Steelers for ‌comment from ‌the team and McCarthy.