Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New images reveal crater on asteroid struck by DART spacecraft

Dimorphos, the small asteroid struck by ​NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022 in the first test of a planetary defense system, was left with ​one side flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling in space, ‌as ​shown by images taken by the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft released on Wednesday. DART was sent on a proof-of-principle mission for using a spacecraft to change a celestial object's trajectory. Dimorphos, an oblong-shaped rocky object about 495 feet (151 meters) wide, orbits its companion asteroid Didymos, with a diameter of 2,395 feet (730 meters), and ‌the pair is currently about 120 million miles (193.5 million km) from Earth.

Pakistani pilot to become first foreigner to fly to China's space station

When the Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off on Wednesday for China's Tiangong space station, it will be a moment of pride not just for China, but also for Pakistan. Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot, is set to be the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign national to board the space station, ‌as China promotes Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030.

Mercury spacecraft BepiColombo 'on track' despite glitch, ESA says

The European Space Agency said on Monday the BepiColombo European-Japanese ‌mission to explore Mercury is "on track" and the spacecraft is safe despite a glitch that occurred when it began orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. ESA confirmed on Saturday that BepiColombo had entered orbit above Mercury after an eight-year journey from Earth, but then disclosed on Sunday that the thrusters used to position the spacecraft properly above the planet had fired for a shorter amount of time than planned.

Pakistani astronaut becomes first foreigner to board China's Tiangong space station

Pakistan's Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday became the first foreign astronaut ⁠to board China's ​Tiangong space station, marking a historic moment for his ⁠country's science ambitions and Beijing's efforts to extend its space diplomacy. The Shenzhou-24 space flight's three-man crew entered Tiangong at 2:35 p.m. (0635 GMT), roughly six hours after they took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China using a Long March-2F rocket.

Astronomers spot ⁠record-setting quasar in the early universe

A quasar, one of the universe's most energetic and luminous objects, is the enormously bright core of a galaxy, powered by a central supermassive black hole. Astronomers have now found the oldest-known quasar, one that ​formed so early in cosmic history that they are still trying to decipher how it happened. They identified a quasar dating to more than 13.1 billion years ago when the cosmos was less ⁠than 5% of its current age, some 630 million years after the Big Bang event that initiated the universe. The quasar dates to 40 million years earlier than the previous record holder, disclosed in July.

Brazil zoo hails birth of Spix's macaw chick as boost for species' ⁠recovery

When ​a tiny blue chick finally broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at Brazil's Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of a bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild. Aptly named Hope, the female Spix's macaw born in October forms part of a breeding program aimed at rebuilding populations of one of the world's rarest parrots.

US ⁠authorizes SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space

The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy a constellation of 1 million satellites for data centers in space, the agency ⁠said on Wednesday. SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to ⁠deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX “Starmind” constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

German military's Starlink-style satellite network to cost €15 billion, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's military communications satellite programme, known as Satcom ‌BW 4, will cost around €15 billion ($16.5 ‌billion), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The figure includes value-added tax and operating ​costs over a 10-year period, the report said.