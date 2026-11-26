Loud booms heard in Riyadh, Saudi Civil Defense later says danger has passed
Several loud booms were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, while Saudi Civil Defense issued an alert warning of a potential danger in Riyadh province amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.
Saudi Civil Defense later said the danger had passed in Riyadh province. There was no immediate official explanation for the explosions or information on any damage or casualties.