Several ​loud ​booms were ‌heard in ​the Saudi capital Riyadh ‌early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, while Saudi Civil ‌Defense issued an alert ‌warning of a potential danger in Riyadh province amid ⁠escalating ​hostilities ⁠between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis.

Saudi Civil Defense later said ​the danger had passed ⁠in Riyadh province. There was ⁠no ​immediate official explanation for the explosions or ⁠information on any damage or ⁠casualties.