The US Army conducted a controlled ‌detonation ​of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives in rural Iowa on Wednesday, declaring the operation a success at safely destroying the unstable material while minimizing toxic fallout. Residents of the Iowa farm town of Middletown closest to the adjacent munitions depot were evacuated ahead of time as a precaution, while others hunkered down inside their homes to avoid exposure to lead dust emitted from the blast.

The Army and the US Environmental Protection Agency said emission monitors ‌detected zero levels of airborne lead in the surrounding region immediately after the explosion. Still, residents were told to remain indoors until officials gave the all-clear, and some expressed doubts about official reassurances. The detonation followed days of public rancor and legal wrangling over the controversial disposal plan, which authorities said was far safer than waiting for the deteriorating chemical drums to eventually blow up on their own.

Shortly after 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), the Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a message on its X account confirming the detonation had been carried out and urging nearby residents to remain indoors for the time being. "Following this morning’s controlled detonation ‌in Middletown, Iowa, residents within 20 miles who have not evacuated should continue to shelter in place and follow @EPA safety guidance until given the all clear by officials. FEMA has provided safe lodging to those who evacuated," the agency wrote.

A short time later, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle declared ‌that the "controlled, mitigated detonation," designed to dispose of nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of highly volatile lead azide stored in 68 degrading plastic barrels, had "exceeded all expectations and was a huge success." "The threat of a spontaneous detonation has been eliminated," he said on X.

'NO KICKOUT' In a videotaped public service message posted online afterward, Army Colonel Aaron Teller, a munitions specialist who oversaw the operation, said the demolition and the array of safety measures to muffle the blast and emissions worked.

"All of the lead azide barrels were definitively removed," Teller said, adding there were no secondary explosions. "There was no kickout. There was no infrastructure damage in or around our installation," Teller said. "We reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible the risk to the health and ⁠safety of the ​people of Middletown and the extended communities throughout Iowa."

In a local television feed ⁠from the site, recorded from a considerable distance, the sound of an explosion could be heard, and a cloud of gray smoke was seen rising into the dawn-lit sky behind a line of trees before quickly dissipating. Public safety concerns had focused on expectations that the explosion would spew a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock beyond the ⁠detonation site at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, about 150 miles southwest of the state capital Des Moines.

The EPA reported one hour after the blast that "real-time air monitors are reporting zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region." The agency said it would continue taking air, soil and water samples throughout the day to compare with more ​than 1,200 samples collected the day before the blast. Residents in the area expressed relief mixed with skepticism about the government's candor regarding emissions from the exploded chemicals.

"If you’re going to blow them up, there are going to be some particles,” said Rhonda Woodson, a ⁠former employee of the ammunition plant who lives in nearby Burlington, Iowa. Woodson said she thought the detonation may have been "too hyped up" but also said she did not fully trust information coming from the federal government.

Still, Woodson's neighborhood appeared deserted some three hours after the blast. "I see no animals, no kids. Nobody's outside," she said. CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Government experts had stressed that the controlled detonation of the ⁠chemical ​stockpile was the safest way of disposing of it. The toxic material, growing ever more unstable with the arrival of colder weather, was otherwise certain to eventually explode on its own, they said. Experts likewise concluded that attempting to chemically neutralize or relocate the storage drums would have triggered an uncontrolled blast. Army projections released on Tuesday had shown that lead dust could settle on surfaces as far as 40 miles southwest of the blast site, extending through southeastern Iowa into northern Missouri. Airborne particles could travel nearly 100 miles within eight hours, according to projections.

US and Iowa agriculture officials estimated that ⁠350 farms might be impacted by lead fallout, based on pre-detonation forecasts. On Wednesday, officials said various containment structures and equipment put in place at the site had evidently worked to minimize the amount of lead particulates belched from the detonation.

Those measures included earthen berms along with two towering walls ⁠stacked with tanks of water for release into the blast zone. A misting apparatus ⁠also was employed to dampen the surrounding terrain, and fire trucks flooded the blast site with aqueous foam. Lead azide has long been used as the chief detonating material in military ordnance. The explosive chemical was deemed largely obsolete years ago, and the Army brought unused stockpiles from bases around the country to Iowa in 2009.

The crisis in Middletown started after an inspection in March discovered a dangerous crystallization of the storage drums and material in ‌them, a sign that it had become dangerously unstable.