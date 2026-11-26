The 100th annual Macy's ‌Thanksgiving ​Day Parade in New York City will be postponed until Saturday due to projections of a major storm, marking the first time the ‌parade has been postponed due to severe weather. "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this ‌year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement on Wednesday.

The parade will now happen at 8:30 ‌a.m. ET Saturday, the retailer said. Officials from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office also confirmed the parade was moved to Saturday.

Safety concerns regarding the storm and large balloons that are part of the parade contributed to the decision, CBS ⁠News reported ​earlier, citing sources familiar ⁠with city security planning. The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two, but has never been postponed due ⁠to weather.

The annual parade, televised nationwide, is part of the tradition of America's Thanksgiving holiday, a spectacle of giant ​balloons of cartoon characters, marching bands and popular music acts performing live. Thousands line the ⁠streets of Manhattan to watch. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for New ⁠York ​City for Thursday into Friday.

New York City is expected to face wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour (80 to 96 kilometers per hour) on Thursday, with sustained winds between 30 ⁠and 38 miles per hour, the city's emergency management office said. Forecasters said this week that storms bringing ⁠heavy rain and winds ⁠up and down the eastern seaboard are threatening to delay flights during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.