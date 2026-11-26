The US Army said it destroyed 68 barrels, or ​nearly 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), of a deteriorating lead compound used in explosives, in a ​controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on ‌Wednesday. The ​detonation took place after a week of public outcry and legal wrangling. Many worried that the explosion could release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

Here is what you need to know: WHAT IS LEAD AZIDE?

Lead azide is ‌an explosive chemical that was used to detonate military munitions but is now largely obsolete. On Tuesday, US officials said in a news conference that stockpiles from military bases around the country had been moved to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in 2009 for long-term storage.

WHY DID THE ARMY DETONATE THE LEAD AZIDE? The Army said that in March it discovered the lead azide stockpile had undergone crystallization. ‌This made the stockpile unstable, officials said, and certain to eventually explode. They said they concluded that attempting to chemically neutralize or relocate the storage drums would have triggered an uncontrolled blast.

WHAT ‌ARE THE RISKS? Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a public health professor at the University of Iowa, said immediate risks from inhaling lead particles would likely be mitigated if people sheltered from the dust plume as it passed over them.

Longer-term risks come from lead dust settling on homes, farms and in the environment, where it will not break down further. Exposure to lead dust can cause wide-ranging health problems in humans and animals, O’Shaughnessy said. Children in particular are at risk because lead can inhibit ⁠the development of the ​brain and its cognitive abilities.

The Iowa Department of ⁠Health and Human Services recommended that residents in affected areas keep windows and doors closed for 24–48 hours after the detonation and shut off heating and cooling systems that bring in outside air. It said residents should clean surfaces in ⁠potentially affected areas after the detonation and consult healthcare providers about blood testing for lead.

In a Tuesday briefing, Sean Kaufman, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services, said pregnant women, children and people ​with chronic diseases "definitely want to be out of" affected areas. WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?

Hours before the blast on Wednesday, the Army released projections showing lead dust from the plume could ⁠settle on surfaces as far as 40 miles (64 km) southwest of the blast site, extending through southeastern Iowa into northern Missouri. Airborne particles could travel nearly 100 miles within eight hours, according to projections. The EPA said in a statement after the detonation ⁠that ​its air monitors were reporting zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region.

“Over the course of the upcoming minutes, hours, and days, EPA’s 300 employees and contractors, who have been pre-positioned on the ground, will be conducting extensive and thorough monitoring, taking samples of air, land, and water, and deploying remediation efforts if necessary," said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. Some residents who spoke to Reuters said ⁠they had gathered their own soil samples to be tested independently.

WAS THE DETONATION SUCCESSFUL? In a videotaped public service message posted online afterward, Army Colonel Aaron Teller, a munitions specialist who oversaw the ⁠operation, said the demolition worked, as did the safety ⁠measures to muffle the blast and limit emissions.

"All of the lead azide barrels were definitively removed," Teller said. IS THIS UNUSUAL?

Teller said the last detonation of a large amount of lead azide was in 1977. That year, 7,000 pounds (3,175 kg) of the chemical were detonated in Colorado in ‌the open air with no mitigation, yet ‌75% of the lead particulate was contained, he said, but gave no other details.