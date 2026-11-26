Andy Taylor, the guitarist and ​songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran ​and a Rock and Roll Hall ‌of ​Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday, according to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday.

Taylor, ‌who co-wrote some of the group's biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” died from metastatic prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018. The first section of the statement came from ‌his family, while the second was from Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, ‌John Taylor and Roger Taylor.

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," Taylor's wife, Tracy Wilson-Taylor, said on behalf of his family. The ⁠members ​of the Grammy-winning band ⁠noted that Taylor brought a unique style to their sound.

"Andy was there at the very beginning of our ⁠story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable ​belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our ⁠music," they said, adding that he faced his illness with courage, honesty and grace. Born in 1961 in Tynemouth and ⁠raised ​in Cullercoats, Northumberland, Taylor began learning guitar at age 11 and later dropped out of school to tour England and Europe with several bands. He moved to Birmingham and joined Duran ⁠Duran in 1980.

The group signed with EMI Records and released its debut album, "Duran Duran," in ⁠1981. While the record ⁠was successful in the United Kingdom, global fame followed with 1982's "Rio." Taylor later launched a solo career, releasing his debut studio album, "Thunder," in 1987.

The late ‌musician has ‌four children with Wilson-Taylor.