Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wyoming suspends coach Jay Sawvel for game vs. UConn

Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel will serve a one-game suspension against visiting UConn ​on Saturday as part of the university's self-imposed penalty for NCAA violations regarding the contacting of players. Wyoming self-reported the ​violations involving Sawvel contacting seven players and their representatives in December 2025 before the players ‌entered ​the transfer portal the following month.

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand return to Panthers' lineup

The Florida Panthers are welcoming back two star forwards on Wednesday night against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Captain and No. 1 center Aleksander Barkov and veteran winger Brad Marchand are both slated to return to the lineup after recovering from knee injuries suffered in early October.

Roundup: No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 Iowa breeze ‌to wins in the Bahamas

Olivia Olson scored a game-high 22 points as all five Michigan starters scored in double figures during the No. 2 Wolverines' 102-56 victory over Toledo on Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. Kendall Dudley added a career-high 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting for Michigan (7-0), which breezed to victory in both of its Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship games.

NFL-Steelers release Rodgers after quarterback blasts head coach McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers released four-times NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he claimed head coach Mike McCarthy is “unhealthy” and fell asleep during team meetings. Rodgers revealed he ‌would not return to Pittsburgh during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier on Wednesday, a day after he was benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton out after 13 seasons

Eastern Michigan parted ways with head ‌football coach Chris Creighton on Wednesday after 13 seasons. The Eagles finished this season with a 5-7 record (4-4 Mid-American Conference), missing a bowl game for the third straight year.

Ticket prices plummet more than 40% for The Game at Ohio Stadium

With No. 21 Ohio State facing astronomical odds to qualify for the College Football Playoff and Michigan simply dreaming of a winning season, resale ticket prices have plummeted for The Game on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Before the Buckeyes lost last Saturday at Nebraska, the get-in price for the 122nd meeting between Ohio State (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Michigan (6-5, 3-5) was holding steady at $300.

Falcons 'aware' of insinuations James Pearce Jr. trying to contact ex

Atlanta Falcons ⁠head coach Kevin ​Stefanski on Wednesday addressed an insinuation on social media that defensive end James ⁠Pearce Jr. has been attempting to contact his ex, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Should that be the case, that would be a violation of Pearce's plea deal.

Paralympics-Ezra Frech's Mirrorball win builds buzz for LA28 Paralympics

US Paralympian Ezra Frech's victory on "Dancing with the Stars" could help reshape perceptions of disability and build interest in the 2028 ⁠Los Angeles Paralympics, fellow athletes and organizers said after the 21-year-old won the show's coveted Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday. Frech and professional partner Daniella Karagach won the 35th season of the televised dance competition after receiving perfect scores for each of their three finale routines. More than 86 million votes were cast during ​the three-hour finale, according to the show.

Report: MLS introducing new playoff format for 2027-28 season

Major League Soccer will introduce a revamped MLS Cup playoff format for the 2027-28 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The reported new format reduces the ⁠playoff field from 18 clubs to 16 clubs and will begin with home-and-home series in the first two rounds before a single-elimination semifinal and MLS Cup final. The current wild-card matches before the first round will be eliminated.

NBA-NBA plans €10 billion push for Europe basketball arenas

The National Basketball Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise at least €10 ⁠billion ($10.97 ​billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as it prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.

49ers QB Brock Purdy (ankle) sits out practice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will not participate in practice on Wednesday as he nurses an ankle injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Shanahan said the injury is not a high-ankle sprain ⁠and that Purdy is considered day-to-day for the 49ers (9-1), who will host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday.

WR Brandon Aiyuk joins Commanders, reuniting with Jayden Daniels

Free agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad. Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday ⁠a workout with Aiyuk "went well."

MLB sues players' union, seeks ruling that ⁠lockout is legal

Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that a planned lockout next week is legal and hoping to forestall any effort by players to challenge it under federal antitrust law. The lawsuit escalated an often heated battle among MLB, its 30 teams and players over a new collective bargaining agreement, where the central issue is whether to implement baseball's ‌first salary cap.

Sky C Elizabeth Williams elected ‌new WNBPA president

Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams is the new president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. The league's player representatives elected ​the 12-year veteran as the WNBA union's fifth president on Tuesday.