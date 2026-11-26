Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Explainer-How China got access to Nvidia's AI chips despite rules to stop them

AI chips are a central battleground in the US-China technology race. To preserve its lead, in recent years Washington has imposed and revised rules to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductors and chipmaking technology, while balancing national security concerns with trade considerations. The drama around Nvidia, the top US exporter of AI chips to China, has thrust those rules into the spotlight.

Head ​of Russia's Murmansk region placed in pre-trial detention on corruption charges

The governor of Russia's strategically important Murmansk region was placed in pre-trial custody for two months on Wednesday in a major corruption investigation, a Moscow court said. Andrei Chibis is the first serving regional head to be arrested on corruption charges since the start ​of Russia's war in Ukraine.The case has special significance because Murmansk is Russia's largest Arctic port and home to its Northern Fleet. The region is also playing a growing role in Russian grain exports because of hostilities ‌in the Black Sea and ​rising tensions in the Baltic.

Ecuador minister says talks with US focused on reviewing operations in the country

A conversation last week with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth focused on reviewing operations in Ecuador, determining next steps and identifying what the country requires for specific operations, Ecuador's interior minister, John Reimberg, said in a radio interview on Wednesday. Reimberg described the talks as productive and said Ecuador has an "established action plan" with the United States.

In Lebanon, the opening of a second airport reflects political shifts

Lebanon plans to open a second international airport next month to bring economic growth to the poorer north, in a project that underlines the diminished political sway of the Hezbollah group, which had long opposed it. Kleiat Airport, located on the Mediterranean coast, about 20 km (12 miles) from the border crossing to Syria, will offer another gateway to Lebanon alongside Beirut international airport, where travel has been disrupted by wars between Israel and Hezbollah in recent years.

Dozens of countries call on Russia to halt alleged use of riot agent in Ukraine war

Officials from 34 countries and the ‌EU called on Russia on Wednesday to stop using riot-control gas on the battlefield, after the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed that Ukraine had found traces of tear gas in a trench Kyiv said was hit with a Russian grenade. The joint statement was issued in response to a Ukrainian report circulated to 193 countries in the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) gathered in The Hague this week.

US proposes new tariffs aimed at factory overcapacity

The US government administration on Wednesday proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports. US stock futures slid, leaving futures on the S&P 500 down 2.1% and those on the Nasdaq 100 down 3.2%. European equities dipped, while bond yields remained lower on the day and the dollar edged up against a basket of currencies.

Kenyan cult leader serving 200-year murder sentence convicted of new charges

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie, serving a 200-year sentence for murdering nearly 200 children who were starved to death on his orders, was on Wednesday convicted of new charges including cruelty to children and assault over the mass killings. Mackenzie led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, telling his followers to starve themselves and their children to reach heaven before the end of the world.

Trump's newest order curtailing birthright citizenship is blocked by second judge

A second US judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement ‌of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship, which Trump signed after the US Supreme Court rejected his initial effort to impose restrictions. US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, DC, issued an injunction in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of children who would be denied citizenship under the August executive order.

Ukraine says it struck a major Russian air base, damaging five planes

Ukrainian forces have struck a major military air base in Russia, damaging five planes used to launch missiles and bombs at Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Wednesday. Russia did not immediately comment on the report by the General Staff, which said the Savasleyka air ‌base in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow had been hit in the latest long-range attacks aimed at crippling Moscow's war effort.

Duran Duran guitarist and songwriter Andy Taylor dies at 65

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday, according to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday. Taylor, who co-wrote some of the group's biggest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” and “Girls on Film,” died from metastatic prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018.

Nvidia faces questions from top Senate antitrust Democrat

US Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, demanded answers from Nvidia on Wednesday about CEO Jensen Huang's return, according to a letter seen by Reuters, indicating the chipmaker's market power will be a likely focus of antitrust scrutiny by Democrats. Booker's request adds to congressional scrutiny of Huang's return and Nvidia's business links to China. Booker is the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust subcommittee and likely to lead it when the next Congress begins in January. Tech companies are expected to face scrutiny as part of a larger wave of Democratic investigations.

Russian government official warns of Ukrainian drone attacks on utility infrastructure this winter

Preparations for potential Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian utility infrastructure this winter, particularly in regions near the border, are a top priority for the government, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday. Russia has been striking Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure since the start of the war, causing major disruptions, especially in large cities. This year, Ukraine has been able to strike Russian refineries, ports and warehouses, some of them deep inside Russia.

Israel's Eisenkot faces new coalition challenge as left-wing faction suspends talks

Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot faced a fresh challenge on Tuesday in his long-shot bid to ⁠unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a ​left-wing faction suspended coalition talks, further complicating his potential path to power. The left-wing Democrats' announcement that they were halting talks with Eisenkot came even as his Yashar party said it had reached a ⁠coalition deal with a right-wing faction whose support is viewed as critical to him potentially forming a government.

Former Nazi guest house 'Eagle's Nest' being renovated after blaze

Construction teams are working to rebuild and repair the former Nazi guest house known as "The Eagle's Nest" in southern Germany after a fire last month left it so badly damaged that its future had been uncertain, local authorities said on Wednesday. Built in 1938 on a mountaintop overlooking the Bavarian Alps, the secluded retreat counted Adolf Hitler as its guest and is sometimes dubbed "Hitler's Tea House", although he visited only occasionally.

Islamic State attack kills two Syrian security personnel in Hasaka, state media says

An Islamic State attack killed two Syrian internal security personnel and wounded five others in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday. The attack targeted a military headquarters in the city's Mushairfa neighbourhood, Hasaka's internal security chief Marwan ⁠al-Ali told state broadcaster Ekhbariya.

Thirty-one killed in fire after vehicle overturns in Egypt

Thirty-one people were killed and 21 wounded in a fire after a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned on a major ring road in Egypt, authorities said on Wednesday. The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, the public prosecution said. Preliminary estimates found that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been charred, it said, adding that casualty figures and damage were still being assessed.

Nigeria's Tinubu vows to bring peace to insurgency-hit region

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised supporters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri he would restore peace to their insurgency-hit region, as an election looms in January in which security is a major concern for voters. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, the heartland of the insurgency led by Boko Haram ​and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Israeli judges recommend prosecutors drop one bribery case against Netanyahu

Israeli judges on Wednesday recommended that prosecutors drop one of three long-running cases against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reconsider another alleging he granted favours in exchange for positive media coverage. Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty. His trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases.

Russian forces hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Wednesday, striking a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali ⁠Klitschko said. Reuters witnesses said there had been two series of loud explosions in the city.

UN peacekeepers evacuate Ebola response workers trapped by fighting in eastern Congo

UN peacekeepers helped evacuate 10 trapped health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the mission said on Wednesday, as fighting between the army and an armed group disrupted the Ebola response and displaced civilians. Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the mission said in a statement

Suspected militants kill at least 30 in Nigeria's Niger state, residents say

Suspected militants killed at least 30 people and burned homes in villages in Nigeria's Niger state, residents said on Wednesday, describing the assault as retaliation for the killing of scores of local Fulani herders in the same area days earlier. A village head who escaped the attack said gunmen had occupied some villages and were preventing ⁠the recovery ​of bodies after Tuesday evening's assault

Iran says it is prepared to withstand US blockade, seeks to curb price rises

Iran's first vice president said on Wednesday Tehran was not concerned about a US naval blockade as there had been a significant increase in cargo through other borders, and that the government was seeking to rein in price rises. Tehran is facing one of its worst inflation surges in decades, driven by the nearly nine-month-old Iran war, with a particularly sharp rise in food prices.

US proposes surprise new tariffs on Brazil imports, including 10% duty on aircraft

The United States proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil on Wednesday, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia had failed to rectify what Washington calls "unreasonable" trade practices. The move, part of a broader round of tariffs the Trump administration announced on goods from more than a dozen trading partners, caught Brazil off guard just a month after a presidential election in which US tariffs were a major campaign issue.

UN peacekeepers evacuate Ebola response workers trapped by fighting in eastern Congo

UN peacekeepers helped evacuate 10 trapped health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the mission said on Wednesday, as fighting between the army and an armed group disrupted the Ebola response and displaced civilians. Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the mission said in a statement

Russian ⁠attack damages Ukraine's energy and gas sites, cuts power in five regions

A Russian attack on Ukraine's power sector overnight damaged energy and gas infrastructure and caused electricity outages in five regions, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday. Russian strikes halted power generation at a DTEK thermal plant and badly damaged its equipment, the company said, without disclosing its location. The attacks also caused a large fire at a Naftogaz gas production site in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, stopping its operations.

Italy jailed 57 priests for child sex abuse in 2001-2021, church report says

Nearly 60 priests in Italy were found guilty and sent to prison for child sex abuse between 2001 and 2021 and ⁠880 incidents of abuse were reported, a report commissioned by the Italian Bishops' Conference said on Wednesday. The global Catholic Church has been shaken for decades by scandals involving paedophile priests and the covering up of ⁠their crimes, damaging its credibility and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements.

Nigeria seizes more than $200 million of meth, arrests five Mexicans

Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Wednesday it had seized methamphetamine valued at $227 million and arrested five Mexican nationals in the southeastern state of Enugu. The drug haul is among the largest this year by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, which dismantled a meth syndicate in May and arrested 10 suspects, including three Mexicans

North Korea's Kim calls for wider deployment of tactical nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons across multiple domains and that its nuclear material production capacity was being systematically expanded, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. Kim, who spoke during an inspection of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities, also said North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state was "absolutely inviolable".

Belgian court orders electronic monitoring for Canadian NATO intern in espionage case

A Canadian NATO intern arrested in Belgium on suspicion of espionage will be placed under electronic monitoring while awaiting trial, a spokesperson for Belgium's ‌federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, citing a court decision. She said the prosecutor's office was considering an appeal but declined to specify ‌the reasons.

North Korea expels Swiss diplomat over sanctions weeks after office reopening

North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after Bern reopened the office. The ministry said the move was in response to ​the Swiss decision to put sanctions on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.