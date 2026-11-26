German ​Finance Minister ​Lars Klingbeil is examining ‌a potential ​state investment in power grid operator Amprion through ‌state-owned lender KfW, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Amprion ‌operates one of Germany's largest electricity transmission ‌networks and plays a key role in the country's energy transition.

Handelsblatt said the issue was ⁠discussed ​during ⁠Klingbeil's visit to Amprion's grid control centre in ⁠Brauweiler near Cologne last week. The report comes two ​months after utility RWE increased its indirect ⁠stake in Amprion to about 58%, strengthening ⁠its position ​as the network operator's largest shareholder and fuelling debate about strategic control ⁠of critical infrastructure.

Neither Amprion nor Germany's finance and ⁠economy ⁠ministries immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on the Handelsblatt report. (Writing ‌by ‌Friederike Heine; Editing ​by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)