German government weighs stake in grid operator Amprion, Handelsblatt reports
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is examining a potential state investment in power grid operator Amprion through state-owned lender KfW, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Amprion operates one of Germany's largest electricity transmission networks and plays a key role in the country's energy transition.
Handelsblatt said the issue was discussed during Klingbeil's visit to Amprion's grid control centre in Brauweiler near Cologne last week. The report comes two months after utility RWE increased its indirect stake in Amprion to about 58%, strengthening its position as the network operator's largest shareholder and fuelling debate about strategic control of critical infrastructure.
Neither Amprion nor Germany's finance and economy ministries immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on the Handelsblatt report. (Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)