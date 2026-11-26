Former MP Majeed Memon on Thursday said the Constitution is praised and revered on Constitution Day, but its provisions and principles are violated throughout the rest of the year, urging the government and citizens to respect it on all 365 days. Speaking on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Memon said November 26 held significance for the country for two reasons, as it also marks Constitution Day. He said the terror attack should remain a reminder of security and intelligence lapses and called for collective efforts to ensure that such an incident is never repeated.

“The 26/11 terrorist attack cannot be forgotten. For years, it will remain in our minds that somewhere there was a weakness, a failure of our intelligence, or a failure of our security that allowed it to become so massive,” Memon told ANI. He said the Constitution was praised every year on November 26, but its provisions were not given due importance during the rest of the year. Memon alleged that the rights of poor and weaker sections were often neglected and that the wealthy had taken control.

“On 26/11, we saw that every year the Constitution is praised. In a way, it is revered. But the sad truth is that except for this one day, 26 November, the Constitution is flouted 364 days a year. It is disobeyed. In thousands of ways across various parts of the country, the Constitution is insulted. The rights of the poor and the weak mentioned in the Constitution are never given any importance; the wealthy have taken control,” he said. He added that Constitution Day should be an occasion to take a pledge to uphold constitutional values throughout the year.

“On Constitution Day, we should at least take an oath that for the remaining 364 days of the year, we will also respect the Constitution,” Memon said. On the proposed Delimitation Bill, Memon said NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remarks had been misrepresented and clarified that she had not announced support for the legislation. He said Sule had indicated that her party could consider supporting it if reasonable provisions were included.

"No, look, the media is misrepresenting Supriya Sule's previous statement on the Delimitation Bill. She did not say that they are supporting delimitation. She said if we get reasonable provisions in delimitation, we can support it," he said. He said the party would examine the Bill and its provisions before taking a position. Memon also referred to Sule's remarks on women's reservation and her clarification that there was no question of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP joining the NDA.

Commenting on the reported differences between the Congress and Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Memon said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would naturally want the alliance not to materialise. However, he said the Congress's reported insistence on contesting at least 100 seats could weaken its position in the state. “If the Congress contests with the Samajwadi Party, some of their MLAs might come, and they might even win 25-30 seats. But if the Samajwadi Party increases the number of seats they offer from 26 to 40 or 50 for them to contest, the Congress should probably accept it,” he said.

Memon said the alliance should prioritise candidates who could defeat the BJP rather than focus only on the respective parties' claims. He said such candidates should be considered representatives of the INDIA bloc. On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters' names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Memon questioned the religious framing of the issue. He said the Chief Minister should address the concerns of all voters in the state rather than single out one community.

“The Chief Minister needs to understand that he is the Chief Minister of the country and the state, so he is not just the Chief Minister of Hindus. He should understand this first. So why is he dividing Hindus and Muslims? He should talk about all the voters living in his state,” Memon said. He alleged that the Chief Minister was violating the constitutional responsibilities attached to his office by making statements based on religion.

Responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that governments change through votes and not violence or anarchy, Memon said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were aware of the democratic process but questioned the fairness of elections. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are well aware that governments change through votes. But how justified is it to be dishonest with votes and win elections?” he said, calling for elections to be conducted honestly.

On the controversy involving an Indian woman student at Oxford who alleged that a remark about her smell was racist, Memon said personal dignity and respect were given considerable importance abroad. He said the law there would take its course. Meanwhile, on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam said questions remained about those who conspired to plan the attack and whether justice had been delivered to all 166 victims.

“Nearly 18 years have passed, but we have still not been able to forget that day. A question continues to remain in the mind of every Indian: Who were those 10 terrorists? Why did they attack Mumbai? What did they want and what were they trying to achieve?” Nikam said. He said he was satisfied that the lone captured terrorist, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, had been hanged, but questioned whether those behind the conspiracy had been brought to justice.

“I am happy that we hanged Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. But another question remains: Have we been able to reach those who conspired to plan the attack? Have we been able to deliver justice to the 166 victims? If not, why?” he added. (ANI)