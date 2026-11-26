US special envoy Jared Kushner called on Israel to abandon its "constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy," as the architect of the Board of Peace pushes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop obstructing Washington's plan to disarm Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. Speaking during a podcast appearance with German businessman Mathias Döpfner on Wednesday, Kushner doubled down on warnings he issued two days earlier in New York Magazine, where he cautioned that Israel risks drifting toward "global pariah status" unless it alters its policy in Gaza.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by Netanyahu to persuade US President Donald Trump’s administration to mount another military strike against Iran, an appeal that included sending Mossad chief Roman Gofman to the White House earlier this month. At the same time, Netanyahu’s reliance on expansive military buffer zones across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria has complicated the Trump administration’s broader diplomatic push in the Middle East. Drawing a comparison between Jerusalem and its Gulf neighbours, Kushner pointed to how Arab states conduct business in the U.S. capital.

“[When] the Saudis or the Emiratis come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, and they’re signing deals,” the Trump envoy and son-in-law said. When pressed on whether former war cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot would be a more cooperative partner as prime minister in advancing the Board of Peace's Gaza blueprint, Kushner stopped short of taking a side, the Times of Israel reported.

While acknowledging that Eisenkot has "said very positive things about Gaza being a big priority," he noted that Netanyahu had backed the panel's 20-point framework last year and remains capable of executing it, even if "he doesn’t always make it easy." “Whoever the [next] prime minister is, they’ll make this a priority because there’s no other alternative,” Kushner said, echoing recent warnings from Board of Peace senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum that rejecting the initiative would leave Gaza under the control of Hamas, the United Nations, or the Palestinian Authority.

Addressing the long-term viability of a two-state solution, Kushner argued that reforming Palestinian leadership is essential, describing the current options starkly. "PA is massively corrupt and ineffective. And Hamas is a terrorist organisation," the Times of Israel quotes him as saying.

To bridge that gap, the Board of Peace has assembled an interim administration of Palestinian technocrats meant to govern Gaza in place of Hamas. Kushner praised the panel's members for their genuine commitment to improving civilian life despite ongoing intimidation from the militant group, while acknowledging the deep scepticism inside Israel following the trauma inflicted by Hamas: "people in Israel just don’t have confidence that the Palestinians want peace."

His remarks come as Trump said that funding for the American military campaign against Iran is secured through January, warning that Democrats could turn what he described as a “total win” into a “loss” if they gain control of Congress and attempt to restrict the operation. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump expressed concern that political opposition could undermine the campaign, despite the United States having sufficient funding to continue its military operations for the coming months.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia continue, with reports indicating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the US administration to consider renewed military action against Tehran. (ANI)