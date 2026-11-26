​Britain signed an £8 billion contract ​to upgrade its nuclear ‌submarine facilities ​with Babcock on Thursday, as part of what the defence minister said was a ‌focus on ensuring the country was "warfighting ready".

Citing the growing threat from Russia, Wes Streeting said last month that Britain needed to be ‌ready to fight or deter military action within 1,000 days, ‌although that mission is complicated by the country's constrained national budget. "Our nuclear submarines are the cornerstone of our national security," Streeting said in a statement.

"Even ⁠when we ​have to ⁠move funding from other departments, we will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting ⁠Britain warfighting ready." The 5-year contract with Babcock will be the single biggest procurement ​decision of the current parliament, Streeting said, and will ensure ⁠submarines maintenance can take place more quickly.

In recent years, Royal Navy submarines, which ⁠ensure Britain's ​Continuous At-Sea Deterrence policy, have had to conduct longer than usual deployments because of a lack of maintenance facilities. The deal ⁠will create around 3,000 new highly skilled jobs, mainly across Plymouth, Clyde ⁠and ⁠Bristol with around 2,500 apprentice and graduate roles also added.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)