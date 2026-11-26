A Kenyan court ruled on Thursday ​that the government breached parts of the constitution in allowing ​the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility ‌at ​a military air base in central Kenya, that had sparked protests and a legal challenge.

The court also ordered that any further works at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government ‌met conditions it ordered such as disclosing details contained in the agreement it entered with the US government to construct it. The 50-bed facility, located inside Laikipia Air Base near the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki, was intended to quarantine people exposed to Ebola, including US citizens. Kenyans ‌staged angry protests against it, fearing the spread of the deadly disease from Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

Seven ‌American aid workers who had been in Congo to help tackle Ebola quarantined at the Kenyan facility in July. High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi said the government ought to have disclosed the details in the agreement it entered with the United States on the facility, and sought public input before signing the deal.

"Put differently, the ⁠petitioners, the ​people of Kenya and more significantly, ⁠the residents of Laikipia County have been left with the position of persons standing outside the sealed wooden window, straining to discern what is taking place on ⁠the other side," Nyaundi said in her ruling. "They are aware that the decisions affecting their community are being made and implemented, yet they have been ​denied any meaningful opportunity to know, interrogate or participate in those decisions."

Kenya's High Court had temporarily suspended the facility's construction in late ⁠May and later found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt for failing to comply with orders halting construction. Duale later told the court he had ordered an immediate halt to ⁠construction ​and related activity at the site.

The government has said the facility is meant to support Ebola preparedness and to isolate or quarantine people exposed to the virus as part of wider public health contingency planning. There was no immediate government comment on Thursday's court ⁠ruling. Kenya reported its first imported case of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in early October in a traveller who had arrived from Congo via ⁠Uganda. As of mid November, ⁠the country had recorded two deaths and seven other cases, all of whom recovered.

No new case had been reported since October 19, and the 42-day countdown to declaring the outbreak over began on November 11 ‌after the last ‌patient was discharged.