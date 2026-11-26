​China said ​on Thursday ‌it reserves the ​right to take necessary measures ‌to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, after the United States proposed ‌new tariffs on Chinese ‌goods based on a Section 301 investigation over excess capacity. The US investigation ⁠is ​an ⁠act of unilateralism, and China firmly opposes ⁠it, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He ​Yadong said at a press briefing ⁠when asked about the new ⁠tariffs.

China ​urges the US to "correct it wrong practices and ⁠return to the right track of ⁠resolving ⁠issues through dialogue and consultation," He said.