China says it reserves right to take measures over new US tariffs
China said on Thursday it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, after the United States proposed new tariffs on Chinese goods based on a Section 301 investigation over excess capacity. The US investigation is an act of unilateralism, and China firmly opposes it, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press briefing when asked about the new tariffs.
China urges the US to "correct it wrong practices and return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation," He said.