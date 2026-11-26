Bangladesh police said they fired tear gas ​shells and used sound grenades ​to disperse protesting garment workers who ‌tried ​to block a major highway on Thursday to press their demand for better wages. The fresh protest broke out a ‌day after a six-member panel approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers, the smallest in four decades, despite weeks of protests and calls for the sum ‌to be doubled.

Protesters also set fire to a police motorcycle in Gazipur, one ‌of Bangladesh’s major garment manufacturing hubs, which has been at the centre of the workers' agitation, police said, adding that peace had since been restored. "The situation is now calm, but we remain on ⁠alert," said Mohammad ​Amjad Hossain, superintendent ⁠of Gazipur Industrial Police.

Weeks of protests by garment workers have shuttered factories, blocked highways, damaged property and disrupted production ⁠in a sector that employs more than 4 million people in a country of around ​175 million. The government-appointed wage board's decision, which came in the early hours of ⁠Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives, did little to ease tensions, with ⁠protests ​breaking out within hours of the announcement.

Labour rights advocates said the increase fell well short of workers' demands and would not provide a living wage. The garment ⁠workers' protests, along with separate political tensions and violence sparked by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ⁠plan to return ⁠to Dhaka from self-imposed exile in India, have fuelled fears of renewed instability in the South Asian country, the world's second-largest garment ‌exporter after China.