Airline Norse Atlantic suspends flights, warns of possible bankruptcy
Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic suspended its flights on Thursday and said its board intends to file for bankruptcy if a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently.
A day earlier, the long-haul budget carrier had warned that its financial situation was "critical" and that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its share price down 85%. "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.
Norse continues to consider options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover that would include a financing solution, it said. "There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," Norse added.
European jet fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering airlines. Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July, and in October said it had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease two jets.
But on Wednesday PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the deal, forcing the Pakistani carrier to cancel two flights. Norse is not the only airline facing financial difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic announcing earlier that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore up new financing.