Norwegian airline Norse ​Atlantic suspended its flights on Thursday ‌and said ​its board intends to file for bankruptcy if a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently.

A day earlier, ‌the long-haul budget carrier had warned that its financial situation was "critical" and that it required new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations, an announcement that sent its ‌share price down 85%. "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it ‌is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy," Norse said in a statement on Thursday.

Norse continues to consider options to secure short-term financing and is in discussion with investors regarding a possible takeover ⁠that would ​include a financing ⁠solution, it said. "There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found," Norse added.

European jet ⁠fuel costs more than doubled in March following supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war ​with Iran and have remained volatile at elevated levels through the year, hampering ⁠airlines. Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July, and in October said ⁠it ​had signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance deal whereby Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would lease two jets.

But on Wednesday PIA said Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended the ⁠deal, forcing the Pakistani carrier to cancel two flights. Norse is not the only ⁠airline facing financial ⁠difficulties, with Latvian carrier airBaltic announcing earlier that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore ‌up new ‌financing.