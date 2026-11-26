China's defence ministry ​urged Japan on Thursday to ‌stop "stirring up ​trouble" over the South China Sea.

Japan was not party to the disputes and had no right ‌to comment on them, ministry spokesperson Chen Xi told a regular press briefing in Beijing. "We demand that Japan stop stirring up trouble over the South China Sea ‌issue," Chen said.

Japan had used "so-called external threats" to deepen regional anxieties, form ‌military cliques and attempt to strengthen its military presence in the South China Sea, he added. Chen was responding to questions over announcements earlier this month that Japan will provide the ⁠Philippines ​with radars and drones ⁠to boost its coastal surveillance capabilities in the latest sign of deepening defence ties between ⁠Manila and Tokyo, both formal U.S. military allies.

Chinese and the Philippines coastguard vessels ​frequently clash near disputed shoals and reefs as part of long-simmering tensions over ⁠the vital trade waterway. The U.S. and its allies and partners have repeatedly expressed concern over ⁠the ​situation in the South China Sea as China asserts its sovereignty through growing deployments of naval, coastguard and militia vessels.

China claims nearly all ⁠of the South China Sea, overlapping maritime claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, ⁠Brunei and Taiwan. In ⁠2016, a Hague-based tribunal said China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected. (Reporting By Beijing ‌newsroom; Writing ‌by Greg Torode; Editing by Tom Hogue ​and Raju Gopalakrishnan)