European shares jumped more than 1% on Thursday, underpinned by a ‌rebound in banks and technology stocks, as investors shrugged off concerns over new US tariffs and higher interest rates.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was ‌up 1.4% at 634.94 points, as of 0815 GMT, with most ‌regional indexes also trading higher. In the market, heavyweight banks provided the biggest boost, with Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered rising 3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Technology firms gained nearly ⁠2%, ​with Soitec and Infineon ⁠Technologies among the top performers, both up about 4%. The two sectors had led ⁠the selloff on Wednesday, which pushed the STOXX 600 down more than ​1%, as investors worried about US inflation, higher interest rates, renewed ⁠trade uncertainty and the outlook for AI-driven growth.

Sentiment improved on Thursday as investors took ⁠comfort from ​signs that proposed US tariffs could prove less severe than feared, with duties on the European Union likely to ⁠be capped at the 15% rate agreed by the two sides last ⁠year. Among individual ⁠movers, Babcock gained 5.8% after Britain signed an £8 billion contract to upgrade its nuclear submarine facilities with the ‌defence firm.