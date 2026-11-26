European stocks rally as tech and banks rebound, tariff fears ease
European shares jumped more than 1% on Thursday, underpinned by a rebound in banks and technology stocks, as investors shrugged off concerns over new US tariffs and higher interest rates.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.4% at 634.94 points, as of 0815 GMT, with most regional indexes also trading higher. In the market, heavyweight banks provided the biggest boost, with Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered rising 3% and 2.5%, respectively.
Technology firms gained nearly 2%, with Soitec and Infineon Technologies among the top performers, both up about 4%. The two sectors had led the selloff on Wednesday, which pushed the STOXX 600 down more than 1%, as investors worried about US inflation, higher interest rates, renewed trade uncertainty and the outlook for AI-driven growth.
Sentiment improved on Thursday as investors took comfort from signs that proposed US tariffs could prove less severe than feared, with duties on the European Union likely to be capped at the 15% rate agreed by the two sides last year. Among individual movers, Babcock gained 5.8% after Britain signed an £8 billion contract to upgrade its nuclear submarine facilities with the defence firm.