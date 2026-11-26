China shares flat as markets struggle to shake off tariff gloom
China stocks were flat on Thursday, giving up their opening gains as the Trump administration's latest tariff proposal and lingering AI concerns kept investors on the sidelines.
China stocks were flat on Thursday, giving up their opening gains as the Trump administration's latest tariff proposal and lingering AI concerns kept investors on the sidelines.
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