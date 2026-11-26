‌Ex-military ​chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Thursday he had resolved a dispute with a left-wing faction that had posed a challenge to his bid to form a government and unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an inconclusive vote last month. The ‌left-wing Democrats said this week they had suspended talks with Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, citing frustration with his faction's ongoing talks with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party aimed at exploring a unity government.

Eisenkot, tapped by Israel's president to form a new government, has so far struggled to cobble together a ruling coalition. His presumed bloc of parties, including the Democrats, ‌is well short of a majority in parliament, and any potential defection would vastly complicate his path to power. In a statement on Thursday morning, Eisenkot ‌said that negotiations between Yashar and the Democrats had resumed.

"Marathon discussions aimed at finalizing a coalition agreement will continue this morning," Eisenkot said. There was no immediate comment from the Democrats or their chair, Yair Golan.

COMPLICATED PATH TO POWER The coalition wrangling comes after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to try to form ⁠a government, ​with the possibility of a 14-day ⁠extension.

Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also ⁠short of a majority. Earlier this week, in a potential boost for his coalition prospects, Eisenkot announced that he and Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Israel Our Home party, had ​agreed to sign a deal formally bringing their factions into a coalition.

Lieberman has been a leading critic of Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties, one of which has ⁠shown openness to a potential alliance with Eisenkot. He has also shunned Israel's two Arab-led parties, whose 19 seats in parliament would hand Eisenkot a comfortable majority. But this week, Lieberman appeared to soften his position, saying ⁠in ​an interview with Israel's Kan public broadcaster that a government including the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party and backed by a "clear Jewish majority" could be presented by the end of next week.

Like Golan, Lieberman rejected unity talks with Netanyahu's Likud. "There will be a government with a Jewish majority," Lieberman said.

That could open a pathway ⁠to a 55-seat minority government with Eisenkot's bloc and United Torah Judaism, backed by the United Arab List, with eight seats, from the outside. Forming such a coalition ⁠would be complicated. It would likely require ⁠Eisenkot, Lieberman and their partners to reach a compromise with United Torah Judaism on a law mandating the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students into the military.

Eisenkot and his allies pledged during the campaign that they would end draft dodging by ultra-Orthodox ‌Israelis and ease the burden ‌of military service borne by other Israelis. Ultra-Orthodox leaders vehemently oppose the draft.