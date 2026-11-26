Thailand's Bangchak shuts all units at Bangkok refinery after fire
Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it has shut down all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in the capital Bangkok following a fire.
Thailand's Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it has shut down all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in the capital Bangkok following a fire.
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