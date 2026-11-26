​The Kremlin ​on Thursday ‌accused Ukraine of ​trying to spread the ‌war it is fighting against Russia to the Mediterranean and Baltics ‌seas, a move it called very ‌dangerous. US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said ⁠in a ​joint ⁠statement on Wednesday after a meeting ⁠in Florida that Russia should avoid ​actions that expand its ⁠war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠responded ​to that statement on Thursday and said that ⁠nobody wanted the conflict to expand, something ⁠he ⁠accused Kyiv of trying to do.