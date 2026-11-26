Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to expand conflict zone to Mediterranean and Baltic seas
The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to spread the war it is fighting against Russia to the Mediterranean and Baltics seas, a move it called very dangerous. US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a joint statement on Wednesday after a meeting in Florida that Russia should avoid actions that expand its war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to that statement on Thursday and said that nobody wanted the conflict to expand, something he accused Kyiv of trying to do.