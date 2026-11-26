VMPL New Delhi [India], November 26: Renowned media professional Richard Peters, known for his work as Producer | Director | Creative Director | Executive Producer, has been working with Kalash Entertainment to create engaging television and digital content powered by strong creative storytelling and production excellence.

With over 25 years of experience across leading channels and production houses - including stints with CNBC-TV18, Star TV (Channel V) and large-scale collaborations across Jio, Sports18, National Geographic, Disney UTV Bindaas, Zoom TV, Food Food and major brand partners - Richard brings a proven track record in conceptualizing, producing, and directing content that resonates with audiences. Richard currently heads Kalash Entertainment Private Limited, where he oversees both service-based productions as a line producer as well as turnkey projects, balancing creative direction with business execution.

Kalash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is a production house to watch out for. With a focus on quality content they are poised to make a significant impact in the world of films and entertainment. Kalash aims at producing more features films in coming years. “Gana Dhav Re”, Richard’s first Marathi feature film as a Producer is scheduled for theatre release on 27th November 2026.

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