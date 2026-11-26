Last month in a forest near Fort Bragg, North ​Carolina, army engineers with bulldozers, excavators and military chaplains began practising a mission the US military has not carried out for almost ‌80 years: ​digging mass graves for US combat losses. It was, those involved told a public affairs officer tasked with writing the resulting press release, a learning experience for all of those involved. The last time the US was forced to dig mass graves for its own servicemembers in significant numbers was the 1950-53 Korean War.

In every conflict since, rapid medical evacuation and US air superiority have made it relatively easy to withdraw wounded or dead personnel at speed to hospitals, mortuaries and the US mainland. That, however, is unlikely to be easy or even possible immediately if the US finds itself at war with China in the Pacific, or ‌perhaps Russia in Eastern Europe. “This exercise allows us to take a critical look at how we respect, honour and systematically manage our fallen in a high-intensity conflict," an army press release quoted Sergeant First Class Delbert Ruede as saying.

"If we went to war tomorrow, we would be making this up as we went along. What we are doing here is taking a scientific, field-tested approach so that we can maintain positive control." That included conducting testing to find the best way to use a bulldozer to cover the mass graves without damaging what in a real conflict would be the human remains beneath.

Once testing was complete, planners concluded that an engineer company with bulldozers and excavators could prepare and cover trenches for up to 2,400 fatalities every 24 hours during continuous operations. That is already more in a single day than the 2,354 deaths the Pentagon generally attributes to ‌America’s post-September 11, 2001 intervention in Afghanistan.

US military public affairs did not respond to questions from this columnist on whether the burial drills were publicised as part of wider strategic messaging, but it may well be another indicator of how worried the Pentagon is by the current global situation. EXERCISES SEND SIGNALS

Either way, the fact the US military advertised the drill so graphically will have been hoovered up by ‌the increasingly AI-augmented intelligence-gathering machinery in Moscow and Beijing and communicated to planners and decision-makers. From that perspective, the drill will most likely be seen as part of a wider Pentagon series of global exercises designed to signal US military capabilities to friend and foe alike. Several of those exercises have been larger than in previous years despite US commitments in the Gulf.

The drill also looks like a stark reminder that, increasingly, only a clear and visible willingness to spill considerable blood to achieve a goal will get that message through. Whether the modern United States remains truly prepared to make such a significant sacrifice is hugely less apparent. US commanders in both the Pacific and European theatres have tended to suggest that US high-tech weaponry might be enough to defeat a Chinese or Russian onslaught either against Taiwan and nearby US allies or NATO’s eastern nations.

The events of 2026, however — particularly Operation EPIC FURY against Iran commenced at the end of February — have significantly depleted US stocks of both long-range-strike and air-defence missiles that may now take years to ⁠replace. CUT OFF FROM SUPPLIES ​FOR WEEKS

In the Gulf, the US withdrew many of its personnel from the immediate region before beginning strikes — but ⁠maintaining deterrence against the Kremlin or Beijing is more likely to require keeping significant numbers of American personnel in potentially exposed locations. In May, the deputy commander of US Marines in the Pacific, Major General Matthew Mowery, told US outlet Defense One that US forces inside the first island chain — comprising Taiwan, the Philippines and the Japanese island of Okinawa — might be cut off for 45 days without resupply at the start of any conflict.

Almost all the prize-winning essays in a Marine Corps competition published this month as ⁠part of the Proceedings of the US Naval Institute tackled various overlapping Pacific challenges in the face of significant enemy capability to cut off key resupply and medevac. A 2023 study by the think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC suggested the US could lose tens of thousands of service personnel in a full-scale fight to protect Taiwan, even if it was likely to inflict even greater losses on Beijing.

Since then, US Army units have also increased ​their presence in the Philippines in areas close to the Taiwan Strait including the deployment of missile batteries and other elements of the US Army’s Hawaii-based 25th Infantry Division. Despite increasingly public spats between the Trump administration and multiple European powers including over Ukraine’s future, Politico reported in September the US Army was on the brink of finally confirming a stepped-up, permanent US presence in Poland.

Perhaps ⁠most significantly of all, media in the Baltic states reported the return of US armoured units including to Estonia, arguably the most exposed NATO state in eastern Europe, for the remainder of the winter – although the announced arrival of an armoured troop from units already based on the continent appeared to be smaller than last year’s tank squadron. America is not the only nation to use such tactics when it comes to messaging: in January, according to later reports in Danish media, the Copenhagen government deliberately moved blood supplies and live ammunition to ⁠Greenland ​to make it clear to Washington any attempt to seize the territory would be resisted militarily.

Germany, Poland and the Baltic and Nordic states have all stepped up their own planning for potential wartime casualties, including in some cases mass evacuation of civilians – with Baltic war planning in particular assuming large losses from the start. MIXED READINESS SIGNALS

European nations, Japan, Taiwan and others under threat are also investing heavily in drones and long-range missiles, although most are still some years away from service. Russia, meanwhile, has proved itself willing to take enormous casualties in Ukraine – European intelligence agencies earlier this year put the full death toll at more than 500,000, with an updated estimate from anti-Kremlin media channels this week of 700,000.

Analysts remain wildly divided over whether China might willingly risk similar losses in order to overrun Taiwan. Still, signalling willingness to take mass casualties is unlikely to ⁠be something the current US administration is happy to be doing. Speaking at the US National War College in May, US Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby – the third-most senior Pentagon official and seen as a driving intellectual force – argued that US planners must "ensure that the military strategy we prepare… keeps the costs and risks of conflict in rational correlation to what Americans actually have at stake.”

Vice ⁠President JD Vance — who deployed to Iraq as a US Marine but did not see combat — has also talked of ⁠the importance of not sacrificing US forces unnecessarily. Along with Trump, both have talked repeatedly about the need for US allies on both sides of the world to do more in their own defence. The reality, however, is not just that this is taking time, but also that it may well still take the presence of at least some Americans at the frontline to convince potential foes Washington will join the fight if needed.

The US formation that conducted the Fort Bragg burial drills – the 18th Airborne Corps – comprises the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the 10th Mountain Division and the tank-heavy 3rd Infantry Division, veterans ‌of almost every major recent US war and likely to be early ‌into any future conflict. As in Korea and World War Two, the plan would be for those interred en masse to be moved to proper cemeteries ideally after US victory. Whether America’s voters, allies or top ​political leaders have yet grasped the potential scale of such a moment is another matter.

(Editing by Peter Graff)