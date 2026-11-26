Pakistan ​International Airlines ​has restored flight ‌operations between ​Pakistan and the UK, the airline ‌said on Thursday, a day after two of its flights were cancelled ‌by wet-lease partner Norse ‌Atlantic as passengers prepared to board. Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended operations on Wednesday, saying ⁠its ​financial ⁠situation was "critical" and it needed new financing ⁠to meet short-term liquidity needs and ​continue operating.

"PIA has transitioned its UK ⁠operations directly onto its own widebody ⁠Boeing ​777 fleet," PIA said in a statement, adding that ⁠UK services and operations across its ⁠network ⁠were operating on schedule.