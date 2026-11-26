Pakistan's PIA restores UK flight operations after Norse Atlantic disruption
Pakistan International Airlines has restored flight operations between Pakistan and the UK, the airline said on Thursday, a day after two of its flights were cancelled by wet-lease partner Norse Atlantic as passengers prepared to board. Norse Atlantic abruptly suspended operations on Wednesday, saying its financial situation was "critical" and it needed new financing to meet short-term liquidity needs and continue operating.
"PIA has transitioned its UK operations directly onto its own widebody Boeing 777 fleet," PIA said in a statement, adding that UK services and operations across its network were operating on schedule.