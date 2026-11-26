Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from ​this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to ​help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news ‌and events, ​please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Black Southerners say Democrats wrote them off. Their votes may have changed that. HATTIESBURG, Mississippi - Black voters across the South helped deliver upset victories for Democrats in the US midterm elections in proportions not seen in generations. (USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS (GRAPHIC, PIX), ‌1,322 words)

Ukraine battles to keep lights on in Odesa as Russia strikes grid ODESA, Ukraine - Initially, Russia sought to destroy electricity generation capacity, but Ukraine has learned to restore that quickly. So Moscow began attacking power transmission systems, say Ukrainian utilities. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ENERGY-ODESA (TV, PIX), 573 words)

African insurgents take war to the skies with off-the-shelf drones DAKAR - Battlecraft honed in Ukraine's kill zone have become a major factor in the resurgence of rebels ‌across the Sahel. Armed with drones costing a few hundred dollars, insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and beyond have robbed government forces of the air superiority they once commanded with fighter jets ‌and attack helicopters. (MALI-SECURITY/DRONES (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,838 words)

One year after Hong Kong fire, survivors mourn losses and question accountability HONG KONG - A year after the fire that took his wife's life, Yip Ka Kui still sends her voice messages and photos on WhatsApp. (HONGKONG-FIRE/FAMILY (TV, PIX), 649 words)

In landmine-ravaged Myanmar, a rebel with an artificial leg vows to fight on Amid relentless fighting in Myanmar, landmines — small but deadly — have become a weapon of choice for the military and the array of armed groups ⁠opposed to ​it. (MYANMAR-LANDMINES/ (PIX, TV), 844 words)

Spain thought it had the 2030 ⁠World Cup final. Morocco had other plans. MADRID/RABAT - When Spain won a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, officials at the national football association took it as given that the final would be held on their soil. But ⁠in recent months Spain has begun to fear that Morocco, an emerging football power, could snatch the game's biggest showpiece from under its nose. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/2030FINAL (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), 1,394 words)

SPECIAL REPORT-The saguaro cactus, icon of the American West, struggles to survive ​heat storms PHOENIX - The saguaro cactus is a timeless emblem of the parched and searing American West — and of the grit it takes to survive here. Now, despite evolving for ⁠millennia to thrive in the blazing Sonoran Desert, the saguaro is struggling to survive as escalating heat waves sweep across the desert. (CLIMATE-HEAT STORMS/SAGUARO (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV), 3,643 words)

London Museum celebrates city's grit and glitter in new Victorian market venue LONDON - The London Museum ⁠will ​reopen at a restored Victorian market, tracing thousands of years of life in the city through Roman tablets capturing its earliest surviving voices, a display of Elizabethan jewels and a Banksy police box. (BRITAIN-LONDON/MUSEUM (PIX, TV), 312 words)

How Grand Theft Auto VI's launch surpassed expectations NEW YORK - The level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" has astonished gamers and helped the ⁠release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production budget. (GAMING-GTA VI/ (PIX), 877 words)

Brazil zoo hails birth of Spiz's macaw chick ⁠as boost for species' recovery When a tiny blue chick ⁠finally broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at Brazil's Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of a bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild.

(BRAZIL-MACAW (TV, PIX), 289 words) EXPLANATORY CONTENT

EXPLAINER-How China got access ‌to Nvidia's AI chips despite rules ‌to stop them EXPLAINER-How is genocide proven in court?

FACTBOX-What we know about Megaspeed, the Nvidia customer blacklisted by ​US (Compiled by Patrick Enright and Rosalba O'Brien)