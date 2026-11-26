IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week
Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
Black Southerners say Democrats wrote them off. Their votes may have changed that. HATTIESBURG, Mississippi - Black voters across the South helped deliver upset victories for Democrats in the US midterm elections in proportions not seen in generations. (USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS (GRAPHIC, PIX), 1,322 words)
Ukraine battles to keep lights on in Odesa as Russia strikes grid ODESA, Ukraine - Initially, Russia sought to destroy electricity generation capacity, but Ukraine has learned to restore that quickly. So Moscow began attacking power transmission systems, say Ukrainian utilities. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ENERGY-ODESA (TV, PIX), 573 words)
African insurgents take war to the skies with off-the-shelf drones DAKAR - Battlecraft honed in Ukraine's kill zone have become a major factor in the resurgence of rebels across the Sahel. Armed with drones costing a few hundred dollars, insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and beyond have robbed government forces of the air superiority they once commanded with fighter jets and attack helicopters. (MALI-SECURITY/DRONES (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,838 words)
One year after Hong Kong fire, survivors mourn losses and question accountability HONG KONG - A year after the fire that took his wife's life, Yip Ka Kui still sends her voice messages and photos on WhatsApp. (HONGKONG-FIRE/FAMILY (TV, PIX), 649 words)
In landmine-ravaged Myanmar, a rebel with an artificial leg vows to fight on Amid relentless fighting in Myanmar, landmines — small but deadly — have become a weapon of choice for the military and the array of armed groups opposed to it. (MYANMAR-LANDMINES/ (PIX, TV), 844 words)
Spain thought it had the 2030 World Cup final. Morocco had other plans. MADRID/RABAT - When Spain won a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, officials at the national football association took it as given that the final would be held on their soil. But in recent months Spain has begun to fear that Morocco, an emerging football power, could snatch the game's biggest showpiece from under its nose. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/2030FINAL (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), 1,394 words)
SPECIAL REPORT-The saguaro cactus, icon of the American West, struggles to survive heat storms PHOENIX - The saguaro cactus is a timeless emblem of the parched and searing American West — and of the grit it takes to survive here. Now, despite evolving for millennia to thrive in the blazing Sonoran Desert, the saguaro is struggling to survive as escalating heat waves sweep across the desert. (CLIMATE-HEAT STORMS/SAGUARO (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV), 3,643 words)
London Museum celebrates city's grit and glitter in new Victorian market venue LONDON - The London Museum will reopen at a restored Victorian market, tracing thousands of years of life in the city through Roman tablets capturing its earliest surviving voices, a display of Elizabethan jewels and a Banksy police box. (BRITAIN-LONDON/MUSEUM (PIX, TV), 312 words)
How Grand Theft Auto VI's launch surpassed expectations NEW YORK - The level of realistic detail in Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" has astonished gamers and helped the release roar beyond the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production budget. (GAMING-GTA VI/ (PIX), 877 words)
Brazil zoo hails birth of Spiz's macaw chick as boost for species' recovery When a tiny blue chick finally broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at Brazil's Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of a bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild.
(BRAZIL-MACAW (TV, PIX), 289 words) EXPLANATORY CONTENT
EXPLAINER-How China got access to Nvidia's AI chips despite rules to stop them EXPLAINER-How is genocide proven in court?
FACTBOX-What we know about Megaspeed, the Nvidia customer blacklisted by US (Compiled by Patrick Enright and Rosalba O'Brien)