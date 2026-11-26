​Chinese e-commerce ‌giant Temu has ​committed to bringing ‌several of its commercial practices in line with ‌EU consumer protection laws, ‌the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Temu's commitments ⁠concern ​a ⁠broad range of commercial practices ⁠that mislead consumers or ​unduly influence their purchasing decisions, ⁠including fake discounts, ⁠fake ​reviews, pressure selling, forced gamification, and ⁠missing and misleading information," the ⁠Commission ⁠said in a statement.