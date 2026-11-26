Temu commits to changing some of its commercial practices in EU, Commission says
Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has committed to bringing several of its commercial practices in line with EU consumer protection laws, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"Temu's commitments concern a broad range of commercial practices that mislead consumers or unduly influence their purchasing decisions, including fake discounts, fake reviews, pressure selling, forced gamification, and missing and misleading information," the Commission said in a statement.