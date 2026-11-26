​Iran's Supreme ​Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‌called on ​the Basij volunteer paramilitary force ‌to work towards realising the slogan "every Iranian, a Basiji", saying the organisation should ‌develop more advanced versions of its ‌existing model by drawing on what he described as a nationwide resurgence ⁠of ​Basij ⁠spirit.

In a written statement marking Basij ⁠Week, Khamenei said the organisation should also ​make use of people who ⁠were not formal members but admired its ⁠ideology, ​including members of the armed forces, government officials and ⁠people who had taken part in rallies ⁠and ⁠street gatherings, according to state media on Thursday.