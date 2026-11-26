Chinese ‌e-commerce giant ​Temu has committed to bringing several of its commercial practices ‌in line with EU consumer protection laws, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Temu's commitments concern a broad range ‌of commercial practices that mislead consumers or unduly ‌influence their purchasing decisions, including fake discounts, fake reviews, pressure selling, forced gamification, and missing and misleading information," the Commission said ⁠in ​a statement. Temu, ⁠which is owned by PDD Holdings, said it would provide ⁠clearer and more accessible information for customer support, prices, environmental ​claims and checkout, and would make refunds easier. ⁠Temu also said it would end forced gamification features, like ⁠spinning ​the wheel to access the marketplace, and pressure-selling messages, the Commission said.

Countries will now monitor ⁠Temu's compliance with its commitments. Failing to comply could ⁠lead to ⁠fines of 4% or more of Temu's annual turnover in the concerned member ‌states.