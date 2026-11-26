‌Finland said ​on Thursday it would buy 160 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles ‌from BAE Systems as part of a joint procurement by five European countries of in total more ‌than 430 vehicles.

Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen told ‌a press conference that Finland's share of the order was €2.8 billion ($3.07 billion). "The procurement will be carried out as ⁠a ​joint procurement of ⁠more than 430 combat vehicles between Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania ⁠and the Netherlands," Hakkanen said. "It is currently NATO’s ​largest joint land defence procurement."

The five countries and ⁠Estonia signed a statement of intent in 2025 to ⁠jointly ​procure CV90s -- which are produced by BAE Systems' Swedish unit BAE Systems Hagglunds -- but ⁠Estonia later withdrew from the initiative. Finland said last year ⁠a ⁠joint acquisition would reduce costs and improve military interoperability.

($1 = 0.9124 euros)