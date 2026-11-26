Governments, courts, regulators and other institutions are considering ​restrictions or reviewing rules governing smart glasses amid concerns ‌that ​the devices, popularised by Meta's Ray-Bans, could be used to photograph, film or record audio without people's knowledge.

Here is a summary of significant legal, regulatory and institutional action over privacy and security concerns surrounding smart glasses. AUSTRALIA

The federal government said in ‌September it was considering barring the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns. Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher asked the country's Public Service Commission for advice on whether their use should be prohibited and what exemptions might be required.

BRITAIN Courts in England and Wales have prohibited the use of Meta smart glasses ‌because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

British cinema operators are also introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, the UK Cinema Association ‌said in August. EUROPEAN UNION

Smart glasses have attracted scrutiny from European privacy regulators and some lawmakers, and the European Data Protection Board has commissioned a report into their "social acceptability". Member of the European Parliament Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová also urged the European Commission, which has not proposed legislation specifically targeting smart glasses, to consider possible action.

FRANCE Paris prosecutors said on September 18 they had opened a criminal probe following sexual harassment complaints ⁠related to a ​social media trend of using smart glasses ⁠to film women on the street, without their consent, and posting the videos online.

GERMANY On August 12, a German digital rights group filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other companies involved in ⁠selling AI-powered smart glasses in the country, arguing the devices violated privacy laws and enabled covert recording.

NETHERLANDS A Dutch consumer and digital rights group asked a court to stop sales of Meta ​smart glasses in the Netherlands on November 26, raising concerns around the product's compliance with European privacy laws.

The Netherlands' privacy watchdog had previously advised consumers not ⁠to buy smart glasses, saying they were unsafe for both users and bystanders, after studying six types available in the Dutch market. NORWAY

The government said it planned to propose a temporary ban on the use of ⁠AI ​glasses in places where the public regularly gathers, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events. Norway's capital Oslo banned smart glasses in schools in August.

SOUTH KOREA South Korea tightened checks on high schoolers taking the national university entrance exam after a student used a hidden miniature camera and AI to cheat in ⁠the national tax accountants' test.

On the day of the exam, held on November 19, students had their glasses inspected to ensure they were not smart glasses. UNITED STATES

New York's ⁠Unified Court System banned smart glasses ⁠from all its court facilities from July 20. The rule covers prescription and non-prescription eyewear or headwear containing cameras, microphones, computers or other technology capable of recording video or audio. Visitors carrying them must hand them over to court personnel for safekeeping before ‌entering.